Uma Bharti is an Indian politician and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. She became involved with Bharatiya Janta Party at a young age. In 1989, she successfully contested the Khajuraho seat and retained it in elections conducted in 1991, 1996, and 1998. In 1999, she switched constituencies and won the Bhopal seat. She held various state-level and cabinet portfolios in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Tourism, Youth Affairs and Sports and also in Coal and Mies during the second as well third ministry of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, she was appointed the Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and held this office till 2017.

In the 2013 State Assembly Polls, she led the BJP to a sweeping victory in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. She fell out with the BJP and established her own political party. She was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the state of Uttar Pradesh. She was subsequently re-elected to the Lok Sabha.

Uma Bharti began politics at a young age when she joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation. This early association with the RSS laid the foundation for her political ideology, which was deeply rooted in Hindutva and nationalistic principles.

Her rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one of India's major political parties, was meteoric. From being a grassroots worker to holding key positions within the party, Bharti's ascent was a testament to her dedication and hard work.

Uma Bharti's political career is dotted with numerous accomplishments and milestones. One of her most notable achievements came in 2003 when she became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, making her the first woman to hold this position in the state's history. During her tenure, Bharti implemented several developmental projects and policies to uplift society's marginalised sections.

Her stint as the Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation from 2014 to 2017 was another significant phase in her career. Under her leadership, several initiatives were launched to clean and rejuvenate the Ganges River, a project close to her heart.

Bharti was reinstated into the BJP on 7th Jue 2011. She was given the task of reviving the party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the State’s Assembly election in 2012. In those elections, she was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. She was also appointed to the position of party vice-president to guide the BJP in UP through the 2014 Lo Sabha elections. In May 2014, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhansi Constituency. She served as the Minister for Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation from 26th May to 1st September 2017. She became the minister of drinking water and sanitation on 3rd September 2017.