  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. iftikhar ahmed
images

Name: Iftikhar Ahmed

Born: September 3rd 1990

Iftikhar Ahmed, is a Pakistani cricketer representing the national team in T20 and ODI formats. He has played for various teams in the Pakistan Super League, including Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators. Currently, he is set to play for Multan Sultans in HBL PSL Season 9. Ahmed made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in November 2015. Recognized as a middle-order batsman and proficient off-spinner, he has showcased his talents across all formats for Pakistan. Notably, he was part of the squad that drew the Test series 2-2 against England in England in 2016. However, his debut in a memorable game for Pakistan at The Oval was rather forgettable, despite the team's series-leveling victory in the final Test.

His impressive performances in domestic cricket earned him recognition, and he made his debut for Sialkot Stallions in Pakistan's domestic circuit.

Iftikhar Ahmed emerged as the top-scorer for Pakistan A in their two-day match against England in October 2015. Subsequently, he made his One Day International debut on 13 November 2015 during the same tour.

His Test debut came against England on 11 August 2016. Initially selected for Pakistan's squad in the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 tournament, he was later dropped due to poor form. However, he made his Twenty20 International debut for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the 2016 Asia Cup on 4 March 2016.

In the 2017–18 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Iftikhar Ahmed emerged as the leading run-scorer for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, amassing 735 runs in eleven matches.

During the final of the 2016–17 Regional One Day Cup on January 27, 2017, he played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 131 runs and also claimed 3 wickets for 12 runs. For this outstanding performance, he was jointly awarded the Man of the Match title alongside Gauhar Ali.

In the 2017 Pakistan Cup, Ahmed showcased his batting prowess once again, finishing as the leading run-scorer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 244 runs in four matches.

In April 2018, Iftikhar Ahmed was selected in Sindh's squad for the 2018 Pakistan Cup. In their opening match, he showcased his batting prowess by scoring 116 runs against Balochistan, earning the man of the match award as Sindh secured victory by 12 runs. Throughout the tournament, Ahmed emerged as the top run-scorer for Sindh, amassing 230 runs in four matches.

Continuing his impressive form, Ahmed was the leading run-scorer for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, accumulating 660 runs in seven matches. In March 2019, he was named in Punjab's squad for the 2019 Pakistan Cup.

In September 2019, Iftikhar Ahmed was included in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament. Then, in October 2021, he captained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a successful title defense in the 2021–22 National T20 Cup. Ahmed's outstanding performance earned him recognition as both the player of the final and the player of the tournament.

Iftikhar Ahmed's maiden international century came against Nepal during the Asia Cup 2023, where he smashed 109 runs off 71 balls. Pakistan won the game by a massive margin of 238 runs.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18