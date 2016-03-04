Iftikhar Ahmed, is a Pakistani cricketer representing the national team in T20 and ODI formats. He has played for various teams in the Pakistan Super League, including Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators. Currently, he is set to play for Multan Sultans in HBL PSL Season 9. Ahmed made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in November 2015. Recognized as a middle-order batsman and proficient off-spinner, he has showcased his talents across all formats for Pakistan. Notably, he was part of the squad that drew the Test series 2-2 against England in England in 2016. However, his debut in a memorable game for Pakistan at The Oval was rather forgettable, despite the team's series-leveling victory in the final Test.

His impressive performances in domestic cricket earned him recognition, and he made his debut for Sialkot Stallions in Pakistan's domestic circuit.

Iftikhar Ahmed emerged as the top-scorer for Pakistan A in their two-day match against England in October 2015. Subsequently, he made his One Day International debut on 13 November 2015 during the same tour.

His Test debut came against England on 11 August 2016. Initially selected for Pakistan's squad in the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 tournament, he was later dropped due to poor form. However, he made his Twenty20 International debut for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the 2016 Asia Cup on 4 March 2016.

In the 2017–18 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Iftikhar Ahmed emerged as the leading run-scorer for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, amassing 735 runs in eleven matches.

During the final of the 2016–17 Regional One Day Cup on January 27, 2017, he played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 131 runs and also claimed 3 wickets for 12 runs. For this outstanding performance, he was jointly awarded the Man of the Match title alongside Gauhar Ali.

In the 2017 Pakistan Cup, Ahmed showcased his batting prowess once again, finishing as the leading run-scorer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 244 runs in four matches.

In April 2018, Iftikhar Ahmed was selected in Sindh's squad for the 2018 Pakistan Cup. In their opening match, he showcased his batting prowess by scoring 116 runs against Balochistan, earning the man of the match award as Sindh secured victory by 12 runs. Throughout the tournament, Ahmed emerged as the top run-scorer for Sindh, amassing 230 runs in four matches.

Continuing his impressive form, Ahmed was the leading run-scorer for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, accumulating 660 runs in seven matches. In March 2019, he was named in Punjab's squad for the 2019 Pakistan Cup.

In September 2019, Iftikhar Ahmed was included in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament. Then, in October 2021, he captained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a successful title defense in the 2021–22 National T20 Cup. Ahmed's outstanding performance earned him recognition as both the player of the final and the player of the tournament.

Iftikhar Ahmed's maiden international century came against Nepal during the Asia Cup 2023, where he smashed 109 runs off 71 balls. Pakistan won the game by a massive margin of 238 runs.