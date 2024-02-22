Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Last year's runner-ups, Multan Sultans have been unbeaten so far in Pakistan Super League 2024 and leading the points table with three consecutive wins. On Friday, they will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the group stage match at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi is yet to win a match in this year's PSL. They have lost both of their starting group-stage matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table. Zalmi's last match was against Karachi Kings, which Shan Masood-led Kings won easily by seven wickets with 19 balls in hand. Mir Hamza was chosen Player of the Match for his bowling figure of 4-0-28-3.
Multan Sultans won their last match by five wickets chasing a respectable total of 167 runs. Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan played a brilliant knock of 82 runs off 59 balls to win the match with six deliveries in hand.
Rizwan and Babar are good friends off the field, but on Friday they will lead their respective teams in an important group stage clash. Azam will be eyeing his team's first victory of the season against his old friend's team.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Squads:
: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Shahzad
: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson).
When will the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match start?
The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match will start at 7:30 pm IST on 23 February 2024.
Where will the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match be played?
The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?
There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?
FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.