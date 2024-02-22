Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi is yet to win a match in this year's PSL. They have lost both of their starting group-stage matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table. Zalmi's last match was against Karachi Kings, which Shan Masood-led Kings won easily by seven wickets with 19 balls in hand. Mir Hamza was chosen Player of the Match for his bowling figure of 4-0-28-3.