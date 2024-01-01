Ranjeet Ranjan is an Indian politician serving as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh. Her political career began in the 14th Lok Sabha, where she represented Supaul, Bihar, as a member of the Indian National Congress party.

In the 14th Lok Sabha elections, Ranjeet Ranjan emerged victorious from Saharsa in North Bihar, becoming one of the youngest MPs. Despite not receiving canvassing support from Congress' prominent leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, she secured 332,927 votes independently, defeating her rivals from JD(U) and BJP.

In 2004, she re-entered politics, contesting from Saharsa in North Bihar, near Purnea, a stronghold of her husband, Pappu Yadav. In 2009, Ranjeet shifted to the nearby Supaul constituency after joining the Indian National Congress. In the 2014 elections, she regained the Supaul seat as a Congress candidate, defeating JD(U) rival Dileshwar Kamait by around 60,000 votes, securing her place in the Lok Sabha once again.