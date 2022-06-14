Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Questioned By ED: Congress Leaders Detained As Protests Continue For Second Day

Several Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police and taken away to different police stations. Among those detained were Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Manickam Tagore and Imran Pratapgarhi.

Rahul Gandhi Questioned By ED: Congress Leaders Detained As Protests Continue For Second Day
congress leaders Congress Leaders

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 12:52 pm

Several Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were detained for violating prohibitory orders outside the heavily barricaded party headquarters on Tuesday, day two of Rahul Gandhi being questioned by the ED. Ahead of his second day of questioning, the former Congress chief joined senior party leaders at a 'dharna' at the Congress headquarters. Several Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police and taken away to different police stations. Among those detained were Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Manickam Tagore and Imran Pratapgarhi.

This is the second day of the Congress' protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours on Monday. The Congress has said  it will not be cowed down by intimidatory tactics of arrests or "false" cases against its top leaders. 

Related stories

ED Quizzes Rahul Gandhi: Traffic To Be Affected In Central Delhi, Caution Police

Detained Congress MPs Protesting Rahul Gandhi's Appearance Before ED Released After 11 Hours In Delhi

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Takes Stock Of Rescue Operation Of 11-Year-Old Rahul Sahu


(With PTI Inputs) 

Tags

National Congress Rahul Gandhi Congress Leaders Protests Delhi Police Gaurav Gogoi Deepender Singh Hooda Ranjeet Ranjan Manickam Tagore Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi Party Headquarters Money Laundering Case National Herald Newspaper Enforcement Directorate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?