  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. usama mir
images

Name: Usama Mir

Date of Birth: 23 December 1995, Sialkot, Punjab, Pakistan

Usama Mir, born on December 23, 1995, in Sialkot, Pakistan, began his journey in cricket with aspirations of making a mark in the sport. His talent was recognized early, leading him to hone his skills and participate in domestic cricket tournaments.

His first significant cricket opportunity came from the Pakistan Under-19 team, where he showcased his potential in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. He played a crucial role in Pakistan's journey in the tournament, displaying his abilities in limited-overs cricket.

From 2015 to 2020, Usama Mir's cricket career saw significant developments, especially in domestic and T20 leagues. After his promising showing in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup, he continued to refine his leg-spin bowling skills, focusing on his variations, control, and ability to deceive batters.

In 2015, he gained prominence in the domestic circuit, which paved the way for his selection in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2016. Playing for Karachi Kings, he was recognized for his contributions to the ball. His ability to bowl economically and pick up wickets in crucial moments earned him praise. Mir's impact in the PSL added to his credentials, helping him secure a more permanent spot in the franchise's roster for the coming years.

Between 2015 and 2020, he represented Sialkot and Karachi Whites in various domestic tournaments. In these years, he performed consistently in the National T20 Cup, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and the Pakistan Cup, establishing himself as a reliable bowler. His performances often turned matches in his team's favor, particularly in the National T20 Cup, where he was known for his ability to bowl tight spells and dismiss set batters.

Mir continued to be a regular feature for Karachi Kings in the PSL. His performances, particularly in the 2017 and 2018 editions, were instrumental in helping the team reach the playoffs. He was often called upon to bowl in pressure situations, which helped build his reputation as a dependable leg-spinner in the T20 format.

During this period, Usama Mir also worked on developing his batting skills to become more versatile. While his primary role remained as a bowler, he began contributing valuable runs lower down the order, further enhancing his utility in the team.

He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons actively playing in domestic tournaments, maintaining his position as one of the leading leg-spinners in Pakistan's domestic circuit. His performances kept him in contention for national selection, and he continued to refine his skills in anticipation of a call-up.

In 2021, Usama Mir's consistent performances in domestic cricket led to his inclusion in Pakistan's squad for the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe. Although he did not play a game in that series, his selection was a testament to his progress in domestic cricket.

In 2022, Mir continued to play in domestic tournaments and the PSL, further honing his skills. He became known for his ability to control the game in the middle overs and pick up crucial wickets. His experience in domestic cricket and franchise leagues made him a dependable bowler.

In 2023 he was included in Pakistan's squad for the  limited-overs series. He played a few games, making his debut for the national team. His performances in international cricket showed potential, and he looked forward to further opportunities to prove himself on the global stage.

By 2024, Usama Mir had established himself as a domestic cricket regular and a national team contender.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18