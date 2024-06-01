Usama Mir, born on December 23, 1995, in Sialkot, Pakistan, began his journey in cricket with aspirations of making a mark in the sport. His talent was recognized early, leading him to hone his skills and participate in domestic cricket tournaments.

His first significant cricket opportunity came from the Pakistan Under-19 team, where he showcased his potential in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. He played a crucial role in Pakistan's journey in the tournament, displaying his abilities in limited-overs cricket.

From 2015 to 2020, Usama Mir's cricket career saw significant developments, especially in domestic and T20 leagues. After his promising showing in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup, he continued to refine his leg-spin bowling skills, focusing on his variations, control, and ability to deceive batters.

In 2015, he gained prominence in the domestic circuit, which paved the way for his selection in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2016. Playing for Karachi Kings, he was recognized for his contributions to the ball. His ability to bowl economically and pick up wickets in crucial moments earned him praise. Mir's impact in the PSL added to his credentials, helping him secure a more permanent spot in the franchise's roster for the coming years.

Between 2015 and 2020, he represented Sialkot and Karachi Whites in various domestic tournaments. In these years, he performed consistently in the National T20 Cup, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and the Pakistan Cup, establishing himself as a reliable bowler. His performances often turned matches in his team's favor, particularly in the National T20 Cup, where he was known for his ability to bowl tight spells and dismiss set batters.

Mir continued to be a regular feature for Karachi Kings in the PSL. His performances, particularly in the 2017 and 2018 editions, were instrumental in helping the team reach the playoffs. He was often called upon to bowl in pressure situations, which helped build his reputation as a dependable leg-spinner in the T20 format.

During this period, Usama Mir also worked on developing his batting skills to become more versatile. While his primary role remained as a bowler, he began contributing valuable runs lower down the order, further enhancing his utility in the team.

He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons actively playing in domestic tournaments, maintaining his position as one of the leading leg-spinners in Pakistan's domestic circuit. His performances kept him in contention for national selection, and he continued to refine his skills in anticipation of a call-up.

In 2021, Usama Mir's consistent performances in domestic cricket led to his inclusion in Pakistan's squad for the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe. Although he did not play a game in that series, his selection was a testament to his progress in domestic cricket.

In 2022, Mir continued to play in domestic tournaments and the PSL, further honing his skills. He became known for his ability to control the game in the middle overs and pick up crucial wickets. His experience in domestic cricket and franchise leagues made him a dependable bowler.

In 2023 he was included in Pakistan's squad for the limited-overs series. He played a few games, making his debut for the national team. His performances in international cricket showed potential, and he looked forward to further opportunities to prove himself on the global stage.

By 2024, Usama Mir had established himself as a domestic cricket regular and a national team contender.