Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Qualifier 1, Pakistan Super League 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Multan Sultans are set to face Peshawar Zalmi in the first qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Thursday, 14 March 2024. The winner of the contest will seal the spot in the final that is scheduled for 18 March, Monday. (More Cricket News)
The Mohammed Rizwan-led Multan Sultans were the table toppers after the group-stage matches. Sultans managed seven wins in 10 games and Zalmis are on second spot with six wins in 10 games.
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 498 runs in nine innings and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan is second with 366 runs in 10 innings. In the bowling department, Usama Mir of the Sultans is leading the chart with 21 wickets in 10 innings and the second spot is his teammate Mohammad Ali with 17 wickets.
The loser of the first qualifier will get another chance to compete for the coveted spot in the final as they will face the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2. Babar Azam's performance with the bat will be the key to Peshawar's success and Usama Mir & Co. must be coming up with a plan to counter that.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Squads:
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Shahzad
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson).
Live streaming details of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Qualifier 1 vs 2) in PSL 2024:
When will the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Qualifier 1 vs 2) match start?
The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Qualifier 1 vs 2) match will start at 9:30 pm IST on 14 March 2024.
Where will the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Qualifier 1 vs 2) match be played?
The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Qualifier 1 vs 2) match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?
There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?
FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.