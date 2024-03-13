Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Qualifier 1, Pakistan Super League 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Out For

The table-toppers Multan Sultans will be facing Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi in the first qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Thursday. The winner of the match will proceed to the final of PSL 2024 and the loser will get another chance in Eliminator 2, where they will again fight for the coveted spot in the final. (More Cricket News)
The Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans have the top two wicket-takers in this year's edition of PSL - Usama Mir (21) and Mohammad Ali (17). On the other hand, Babar Azam has amassed 498 runs in nine innings to lead in the most runs tally. The second on the list is Mohammad Rizwan - 366 in 10 innings.
Peshawar Zalmi have won both the group-stage matches against Multan Sultans this year and are the favourites for the first qualifier that is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Squads:
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Shahzad
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson).
As the buzz for the first qualifier in the PSL 2024 increases, three key player battles are worth looking out for in the match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday:
1. Babar Azam vs Mohammad Ali
Babar Azam is in sublime form in this edition of the Pakistan Super League and has made 498 runs in just nine innings so far. His performance with the bat will be the deciding factor for Peshawar Zalmi's fortune in the first qualifier. Multan Sultans' right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Ali has also taken 17 wickets so far and can prove to be effective against Azam in the powerplay.
2. Mohammad Rizwan vs Aamir Jamal
Mohammad Rizwan is the second on the list of the most runs in this year's PSL and comes to bat at the top order. Aamir Jamal, who is a bowling all-rounder must have some tactics to counter his attack in the powerplay. He likes to experiment with his bowling and has a good slower, yorker and bouncer in his arsenal. Rizwan will be eyeing to take him on as well.
3. Saim Ayub vs Usama Mir
Usama Mir is the highest wicket-taker in this PSL 2024 so far with 21 wickets and bowls with good control and keeps his lengths tight. The youngster Saim Ayub comes to open the innings with captain Azam and likes to take on spinners from the word go. His battle with the leg-spinner Usama Mir is going to be an entertaining one and is worthy to look out for.