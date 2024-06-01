Dr Umesh Gopaldev Jadhav is an Indian politician who has been serving as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency since May 2019. He was an Indian National Congress party’s MLA from Chincholi Assembly Constituency since May 2019. Later, he resigned from the Congress party in March 2019 and joined BJP contested Lok Sabha elections from Gulbarga, and was elected as a Member of Parliament. He was the Parliamentary Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

