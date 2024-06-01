Kalvakuntla Kavitha is an Indian politician who currently serves as a Member of the Legislative Council from Nizamabad since 22020. She is a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party. She represented as a Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency from 2014 to 2019. A software engineer by profession, Ms. Kavitha worked for a few years in the U.S. before returning to the country in 2006 with plans to enter politics. She joined the movement of statehood for Telangana, spearheaded by KCR, the founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi or BRS).

After the formation of Telangana state in 2014, Kavitha contested general elections from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency and won. As an MP, in Parliament Kavitha supported the cause of Telangana. She once again contested as an MP in the 2019 Indian General election from Nizamabad but lost. She was elected as a Member of the Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency in October 2020 in the by-poll elections. She won unopposed from the Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency in the biennial polls to the Telangana Legislative Council held in December 2021. She took as a Member of the Legislative Council on January 19, 2022.

In the Parliament, Kavitha is a member of the Estimates Committee, the Standing Committee on Commerce and also on the Consultative Committee, Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Recently, Kavitha has been appointed to the Steering Committee of Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians India Region which works for increasing the women representatives in Parliament.