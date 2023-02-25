Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Congress Empty, KCR Working To Build Coalition To Take On BJP: Kavitha

Congress Empty, KCR Working To Build Coalition To Take On BJP: Kavitha

On Saturday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader  Kalvakuntla Kavitha said her father, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was working to put together a strong front of regional parties to take on the BJP.

K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 9:18 pm

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader  Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday said her father, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was working to put together a strong front of regional parties to take on the BJP.

Her party has good relations with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, she said, speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

 "There is only one front, BJP, in the country. The Congress is empty. There is no front or tent (of opposition). We have good relations with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. KCR (Rao) is working to build a strong alternative of regional parties and that will be the alternative front," the Telangana legislator said.

Maharashtra and Telangana have a close bond as the two states share a border of more than 1,000 km and Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra) is inspired by KCR's leadership, she said.

"Our agenda is people-oriented development. We are looking for a progressive partner like Maharashtra. The state's icons are inspirational. We work for time-bound development,'' she said.

Tags

National BRS  Kalvakuntla Kavitha Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao BJP Congress KCR
