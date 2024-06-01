  1. HOME
Name: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Political Party: Bharat Rashtra Samithi
DOB: 17 February 1954
Spouse: K. Shobha

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, often referred to by his initials KCR, is a significant political figure in Indian politics, particularly Telangana. He founded the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and has played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of the newly formed state of Telangana.

KCR's political journey began with the Youth Congress in Medak district, Telangana, which marked his entry into active politics. However, his political career took a significant turn when he joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1983. Despite a setback in his initial election, KCR won four consecutive Assembly elections from Siddipet between 1985 and 1999. His roles in the government included serving as the Minister of Drought & Relief and later as the Transport Minister under different chief ministers from the TDP.

The defining moment of KCR's political career came in 2001 when he resigned from the Deputy Speaker position and the TDP, citing discrimination against the Telangana region. In April 2001, he founded the TRS to advocate for the statehood of Telangana. This movement gained significant momentum, and KCR became pivotal in bringing the issue to the national forefront. His efforts culminated in the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

KCR was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014. His governance focused on economic and cultural development, initiating several welfare programs for different population segments. Noteworthy initiatives include the Aarogya Lakshmi scheme, the Double Bedroom Housing scheme, and the Rythu Bandhu scheme, aimed at improving healthcare, housing, and support for farmers, respectively.

KCR's administration also prioritized the revival of local culture and festivals, declaring Bathukamma as the state festival and making Urdu the second official language of Telangana. His term saw significant investments in infrastructure and temple renovations, reflecting his blend of governance that combines development with cultural identity.

In the national political arena, KCR attempted to create a non-Congress, non-BJP front called the Federal Front, which aimed to influence Indian politics significantly. Though the front has not substantially impacted, KCR's ambition to play a role in national politics remains evident.

In 2022, he rebranded the TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), signaling his intent to broaden the party's appeal beyond Telangana. This move marked a new chapter in his political strategy, aiming to extend his influence across India.

KCR's legacy is marked by his relentless pursuit of Telangana statehood and subsequent efforts to develop the state as its first Chief Minister. His strategies have often been described as populist, but they resonate well with many of his constituents, earning him widespread support in Telangana. 

