Timeline: From KCR’s Telangana Movement, Tracing The Journey Of Bharat Rashtra Samithi

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), or Telugu Rashtra Samithi as it used to be known, started as a ‘movement party’ with the sole agenda of creating a separate Telangana state, a region which has historically been marginalised within Andhra Pradesh. K Chandrashekhar Rao, the founder-president of BRS, who is often credited as the reviver of the Telangana movement, became the first chief minister of the state when it became an independent political in 2014. Since then, the party has emerged as a dominant political entity with aspirations going beyond the state of Telangana. In December 2023, however, BRS faced its first blow when KCR lost the poll battle to Congress’ Revanth Reddy.