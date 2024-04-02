Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?

Introduction

A high-pitched battle awaits as we inch closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The last five years, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's second term, saw a series of civil protests, political cross-firings and constitutional debates. At Outlook, we are closely tracking the developments and bringing to you exclusive stories, ground reports and in-depth analysis of the state-wise electoral scenario, focusing on regional parties, their journeys in recent years and how it will play out at a national level.

Today we are looking at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the two southern states which formerly existed as one. Over the past decade, the political landscape in this region has been largely shaped by regional parties such as the YSRCP, TDP, and the BRS. With Congress emerging as the state power in Telangana after ten years of BRS rule, it remains to be seen if this trend will extend to the national level. The BJP-led NDA on the other hand, would be looking to make inroads with its newly-formed alliance with the YSRCP's primary opposition TDP, and the Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh.