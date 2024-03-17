'Competition Of Corruption Going On': PM Modi At NDA Meeting In Andhra Pradesh As He Takes Dig At Ruling YSRCP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a scathing address during a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district accused the ruling YSRCP of conducting 'competition of corruption' in the state.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, PM Modi alleged, "Here a competition on corruption is going on among the ministers of the state government."
Addressing the meeting, he pointed out that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and the Congress party in the state has the similarity of being 'family-run' parties.
In the form of warning the people of AP, PM Modi said, "My brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh, never make the mistake of thinking that Jagan's (AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP) party and the Congress party are separate in Andhra. Both are the same. Members of one family are running these parties."
PM Modi alleges Congress Party 'Use and throw allies'
PM Modi claimed that the National Democratic Alliance takes everyone along while the opposition parties only uses them for poll benefits and leaves them behind eventually.
PM Modi stated, "In NDA, we take everyone along, but on the other hand the Congress party's only agenda is to use and throw allies. Today, the Congress had to make the INDI alliance (INDIA bloc) out of compulsion, but their thinking is that only," he said.
The Prime Minister criticized the 'divisive tactics' employed by opposition parties, citing examples from various states like Kerala, Bengal, and Punjab. He warned voters to be wary of such tactics, suggesting they reflect a lack of integrity and a focus solely on personal gain.
"You can see what the Left and the Congress tell each other in Kerala. In Bengal, what the TMC and the Left say against each other and the kind of language Congress and AAP use against each other in Punjab. Before the elections those people, who for their own benefit fight this way then what will they do after the elections you can guess, he charged.
Modi said the NDA moves ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during its third term after the polls, the country will take many more "big decisions."
Reminding TDP founder and former Andhra Pradesh CM N T Rama Rao (NTR), the Prime Minister highlighted that Telugu people can never forget how he essayed the roles of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, almost bringing them alive on screen. He also alleged that NTR, who fought for the rights of farmers and poor people in his entire life, had to face trouble from the Congress party.
He also praised the contributions of P V Narasimha Rao and accused the Congress of disrespecting their legacies.
PM Modi on aims of NDA-led government
He stated that over the last decade, 250 million individuals in the nation have been lifted out of poverty.
"Yesterday, the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls was announced. The whole country says that on June 4 (counting day), it is over 400 (seats for NDA)," the PM said.
Asserting that the NDA's aim is for 'Viksit Bharat' and to build 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh', he said a double-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will ensure speedy development of the state.
In the entire world, the NDA government's developmental works are being discussed, Modi said.
Modi narrated the developmental works undertaken by the NDA government in the last 10 years.
He said in the upcoming elections, the people of Andhra Pradesh have resolved on two big things.
The first one is that people have decided to bring back the NDA government to power at the Centre and they are so angry at the state government here that they have also made up their mind to vote it out (dislodge it) from power, he said.
He further said the people of Andhra Pradesh have noticed how the development of the state has been disrupted in the past five years.
What did TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu say?
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu heaped praise on Modi and his capability to lead the country.
"Modi is not a man, he is the power transforming India into Vishwaguru (world guru). Modi means development, welfare, future'¦ He is one of the greatest leaders of this world," asserted Naidu, calling on people to vote for NDA in the state (the TDP, the Janasena & BJP) and at the Centre to repair Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Modi.
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan at NDA meeting
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan observed that Modi is going to establish Ram Rajya in Andhra Pradesh and that the Kurukshetra battle has begun.
He called on the people to support the NDA and noted that the ultimate victory will belong to morality and virtue.
Andhra Pradesh will witness simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.
(With PTI inputs)