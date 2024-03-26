National

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Sends K Kavitha To Tihar Jail Custody Till April 9

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader was arrested by the central investigation agency in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy on March 15.

Outlook Web Desk
BRS leader K Kavitha was taken to Tihar Jail on Tuesday after a Delhi court sent her judicial custody till April 9 for the ongoing Delhi Excise Policy case.

Reportedly the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) filed a plea saying that if K Kavitha was released, the "highly-influential" arrestee was likely to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

An official told PTI, "She has reached Tihar Jail and will be lodged in jail number 6, which is the women's jail. Her medical examination will be conducted," an official said.

Kavitha, 46, was under the Ed custody for a period of seven days starting from March 16.

Subsequently, her remand was extended by an additional three days on Saturday.

