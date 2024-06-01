General Vijay Kumar Singh is an Indian politician and eminent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India. He is a former four-star general of the Indian Army who hails from Pune, Maharashtra, India. He belonged to a Rajput family whose father Colonel Jagat Singh was serving as an officer in the 14th battalion of The Rajput Regiment.

Vijay Kumar Singh’s military career covers four decades. After completing his studies at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in 1970, he joined the Rajput regiment where he demonstrated bravery during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and Kargil war in1999. His extraordinary leadership qualities boosted his promotion to higher levels. He served as Chief of Army Staff from 2010-2012 and was responsible for modernizing the Indian army as well as increasing its effectiveness. He is recognized for being brave and a leader which made him famous during his tenure in the armed forces. He served honorably in the Indian army. The titles Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Yudh Seva Medal are part of his service records.

After retiring from the Indian Army, Vijay Kumar Singh embarked on a new chapter dedicated to public service by joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014. This transition aligned with his commitment to the nation’s progress and agreement with the BJP’s vision for a prosperous India. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Singh contested and won from the Ghaziabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh, which reflected the voters’ trust in his integrity and leadership capabilities. Regardless of his victorious triumphs in the homes and hearts of the people in 2019, he was given a resounding mandate resulting in his second term of service.

He has even participated in the parliament as a member of it, shining for issues he holds dear most as national security, veteran welfare, environmental conservation, and rural development. In the course of his term as Minister of State for External Affairs, he was in charge of travel to 65 countries and for meetings of both bilateral and multilateral nature. He not only did much to enhance India’s international contacts but also devoted a lot of attention to world affairs and contributed his opinions on crucial subjects. His recent attempt aimed at the refurbishing of the medical facilities in the areas that have the scantiest population is widely respected. He remains a leader of BPJ, an example for younger politicians who want to be bred in this profession.