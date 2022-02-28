Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Chairs Ukraine Meet, 4 Union Ministers To Coordinate Evacuation Of Indians On Ground

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, in which it was decided that four Union ministers will be going as ‘special envoys’ of India to the neighbouring nations of Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians, the officials said.

PM Modi Chairs Ukraine Meet, 4 Union Ministers To Coordinate Evacuation Of Indians On Ground
PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting on evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 3:39 pm

The government on Monday decided to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation process of Indians, including students, still stuck in the war-torn country. 

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related stories

Pope Francis Offers Services For Ending Ukraine War

UEFA Nations League: Albania Refuses To Play Russia Following Ukraine Invasion

Ukraine Athletes Demand Suspension Of Russian, Belarusian Olympic And Paralympic Committees

Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will be going as "special envoys" of India, government sources said.

Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia.

The sources said that Puri will go to Hungary while Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation. 

The decision to send these ministers came a day after Modi asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government's top priority. 

Monday meeting was also attended by several ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla among other senior officials.

Modi had chaired a meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday too.

It was decided at the meeting to further enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation of Indian students, sources had said.
 

Tags

National Narendra Modi Meeting Ukraine Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine Tensions Hardeep Puri Jyotiraditya Scindia Kiren Rijiju VK Singh Hungary Evacuation Of Indians Romania Poland Slovakia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes