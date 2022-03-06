Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Indian Shot In Kyiv Will Return To India On Monday: V K Singh

V K Singh, who is in Poland currently to facilitate students' evacuation, had on March 4 told reporters, 'Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in a fighting.'

Representative image of Indians returning from Ukraine to India PTI photo

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 9:58 pm

Indian student Harjot Singh who was shot in Kyiv in Ukraine a few days ago is returning to Delhi on Monday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said.


His family in Delhi said they are "very very happy" that he is returning and are eagerly awaiting his arrival.


"Harjot Singh is the Indian who was shot during the war in Kyiv. His passport was also lost in the chaos," V K Singh tweeted.

He said Harjot Singh is reaching India with him on Monday.


"Hope there is a speedy recovery with home food and care," the minister stated.


Singh, who is in Poland currently to facilitate students' evacuation, had on March 4 told reporters, "Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in a fighting."


On February 27, 31-year-old Harjot Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. He received four bullets, including one in the chest.


"We got the news (about his return) from the media. We are very very happy that Harjot is returning. We have been very worried for him. I haven't been able to talk with him over phone, but he texted saying he is coming tomorrow. No government officials have apprised us on it," his brother Prabhjot Singh told PTI.


The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that the government has decided to bear medical expenses of Harjot Singh.


On March 1, medical student Naveen SG from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and fellow students.


The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive against it. Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine were being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.


Eight flights with more than 1,500 Indians will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Monday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated.
 

