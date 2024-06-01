Nabam Tuki is a politician from Arunachal Pradesh who is a part of the Nyishi tribal community indigenous to the area. He represents the Indian National Congress, and is currently serving as the chairman of the North East Congress Coordination Committee.

Born in the remote village of Ompuli, Sagalee sub-division, Papum Pare district, Tuki’s rise from activism and political involvement at a young age to his ascendancy to the post of Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh has been punctuated by a fair amount of controversy and political unrest in the region.

He was involved in student politics, and he joined the NSUI (National Students Union of India), which is the student politics wing of the Indian National Congress.

Tuki was the state president of the NSUI from 1983-1986, the Chairman of the Northeast NSUI Coordination Committee from 1984- 1986 and the General Secretary of the NSUI from 1986 to 1988. He was appointed Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress President for the period of 1988-1995.

He commenced his career in mainstream national politics after being elected to the second legislative assembly (Vidhan Sabha) after contesting from the constituency of Sagalee, and hast rose through the ranks, serving as the deputy agriculture minister in the cabinet of the 3rd Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang. Three years later, he also served as transport and civil aviation minister.

1999 saw his re-election to the assembly from the same constituency under the Mukut Mithi administration, where he held the portfolio of the environment and forest ministry. He was re-elected in 2004 and 2009 and served as the Public Works Development and Urban Development under the rule of Chief Ministers Ggeong Apang and Dorjee Khandu administrations.

He replaced Jarbom Gamlin on 1st of November as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. The five years he was in power were punctuated by developmental reforms and initiatives to improve governance.

His first term from 2011-2016 January was unfortunately marred with internal dissent within the Congress party and led to an abrupt end as power was transferred, and the state went under the President’s rule.

He took charge as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for a brief period of three days- from 13 to 16 July in 2016, after which he resigned. Since then, he has occupied prominent positions within the committees in the Congress party.

In the 2024 election, he was pitted against Kiren Rijiju of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and he lost to Rijiju.