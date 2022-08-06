Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Former Arunachal Chief Minister Nabam Tuki Appointed Chairman Of Congress' North East Coordination Panel

The Congress on Saturday appointed former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki as the chairman of the North East Congress Coordination Committee and Pradyut Bordoloi as its convener.

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 10:39 pm

The Congress on Saturday appointed former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki as the chairman of the North East Congress Coordination Committee and Pradyut Bordoloi as its convener.

Tuki was the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh twice in 2011 and in 2016 when he resigned within three days of assuming office before a floor test.

Bordoloi is the Congress MP from Assam's Nowgong constituency.

"Congress president has appointed Nabam Tuki as chairman and Pradyut Bordoloi as convener of the North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC), with immediate effect," according to a party statement.

Bordoloi thanked the Congress president for entrusting the responsibility to him and said he will work towards reviving the party in the region.

"My gratitude to the Congress President for entrusting me with this opportunity. Look forward to working with senior leader Nabam Tuki ji to reinvigorate the Congress in the Northeast, to advance progressive & inclusive politics by holding aloft our regional pride and identity," he said on Twitter.

The Congress that once ruled all over the North East is not in power in any of the northeastern states.

(Inputs from PTI)

