Amey Ganesh Ranawade born on 7 March is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a right full back for Odisha FC in the Indian Super League, on loan from Mumbai City.

During his formative years, Amey embarked on his football journey by joining the AIFF Elite Academy, where he dedicated himself to refining his skills and nurturing his passion for the sport. This pivotal phase in his career spanned from 2011 to 2016, laying the foundation for his aspirations of becoming a professional footballer. Subsequently, he ventured into club football, first joining DSK Shivajians, based in Pune, followed by a stint with Goa FC during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

In January 2018, Amey's fortunes took a positive turn as he secured a contract with Mohun Bagan, a renowned football club in India. During his tenure with Mohun Bagan, he had the opportunity to showcase his skills in four games, gaining valuable experience and exposure at a higher level of competition.

Continuing his journey in the Indian football circuit, Amey rejoined Goa FC for the 2019-20 season, where he made appearances in two matches for the team. Following his stint with Goa FC, he transitioned to Bengaluru United, a club competing in the I-League 2, which serves as the third tier of Indian football. During his time at Bengaluru United, Amey featured in seven games, further contributing to his growth and development as a professional footballer.

In 2020, Amey Ranawade became a member of Mumbai City FC on June 17, 2021, he secured a four-year contract extension with the club, extending his tenure until May 2025. Subsequently, he was selected to join the club's 2022 AFC Champions League squad. Amey played a total of 40 games for Mumbai City including League games and AFC games.

He was then taken over by Odisha FC where he currently plays. He has played 8 games and scored 2 goals which includes 1 goal in the I-League and one goal in AFC.

On the international stage, Amey showcased his talent and dedication by representing India at various age levels. His journey began with the Under-17 India team, where he donned the national colours from 2011 to 2013