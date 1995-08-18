Subhasish Prodyut Bose began his football journey at a young age, joining the youth academy of Mohun Bagan, one of the oldest and most prestigious football clubs in India. Bose's early years at the academy helped him develop his skills as a defender, setting the foundation for his professional career.

In 2014, Bose joined Pune FC's academy, where he continued his development. His performances at the youth level earned him a place in Pune FC's senior team, marking the beginning of his professional career. In the 2015-2016 season, Bose made his professional debut for Pune FC in the I-League. Although his appearances were limited in his debut season, he gained valuable experience playing at the top level of Indian football.

After Pune FC disbanded in 2016, Bose signed with Sporting Clube de Goa for the 2016-2017 I-League season. On February 6, 2016, Bose made his debut for Sporting Goa in the I-League against Bengaluru. He came on as a 57th-minute substitute for Nicholas Fernandes as Sporting Goa won 2–1. His performances caught the attention of other clubs, leading to a move to Mohun Bagan for the 2017-2018 season.

Returning to his boyhood club, Mohun Bagan, he played a crucial role in the team, featuring regularly in their I-League campaign. On July 23, 2017, he was drafted to Bengaluru for the ISL 2017-18 season. Over the season he became an important player in Albert Roca's squad alongside Rahul Bheke. His efforts as a left-back earned him a spot on Stephen Constantine's list of probables for India's upcoming AFC Cup qualifier clash against the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2018, Bose made a significant move to the Indian Super League (ISL) by signing with Mumbai City FC. The move to Mumbai City FC marked a new chapter in his career, as he transitioned to playing in one of the top-tier leagues in Indian football. During his time with Mumbai City FC, Bose became a regular feature in the team's defense.

Bose's consistent performances in the ISL earned him a move to ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020. On August 13, 2020, he signed a 5-year contract with Mohun Bagan SG, a merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, providing Bose with the opportunity to continue playing at a high level in the ISL while representing a club with a rich history. Bose's time at ATK Mohun Bagan saw him become an integral part of the team's defense. He played a key role in helping the team compete for titles and secure top positions in the league standings.

Subhasish Bose has played for several clubs throughout his career. He started with Sporting Goa, where he made 11 appearances and scored 2 goals during the 2015-16 I-League season. After his stint at Sporting Goa, he joined Mohun Bagan for the 2016-17 season, making 10 appearances. Bose then moved to Bengaluru FC for the 2017-18 Indian Super League season, where he made 18 appearances.

In 2018, Bose signed with Mumbai City FC, where he played for two seasons. During his time at Mumbai City, he made 34 appearances and scored 1 goal. In 2020, Bose signed a five-year contract with Mohun Bagan SG, where he has made 90 appearances and scored 3 goals as of May 2024. Bose has also played in various domestic cups and the AFC Cup during his club career.

On the international stage, Bose has been a part of the Indian national team since 2017. He has earned 39 caps for India as of January 2024. Bose has participated in various international tournaments and qualifiers, representing India in competitions such as the SAFF Championship, Intercontinental Cup, and King's Cup.

Bose's career statistics reflect his contributions to both club and country. He has made a total of 156 appearances in domestic league matches, scoring 6 goals. In domestic cup competitions, he has made 16 appearances and scored 1 goal. In continental competitions, he has made 33 appearances and scored 2 goals. His overall career totals include 214 appearances and 9 goals across all competitions.

In addition to his club and international career, Bose has also been recognized with various honors and achievements. He has been part of teams that have won the SAFF Championship in 2021 and finished as runners-up in 2018. Bose has also won the Intercontinental Cup with India in 2018 and 2023 and finished third in the King's Cup in 2019. With Mohun Bagan, he won the Durand Cup in 2023 and the Indian Super League in the 2022-23 season.