  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. subhasish prodyut bose
images

Name: Subhasish Prodyut Bose

Born: 18 August 1995 in Kolkata, India
Spouse: Kasturi Chhetri

Subhasish Prodyut Bose began his football journey at a young age, joining the youth academy of Mohun Bagan, one of the oldest and most prestigious football clubs in India. Bose's early years at the academy helped him develop his skills as a defender, setting the foundation for his professional career.

In 2014, Bose joined Pune FC's academy, where he continued his development. His performances at the youth level earned him a place in Pune FC's senior team, marking the beginning of his professional career. In the 2015-2016 season, Bose made his professional debut for Pune FC in the I-League. Although his appearances were limited in his debut season, he gained valuable experience playing at the top level of Indian football.

After Pune FC disbanded in 2016, Bose signed with Sporting Clube de Goa for the 2016-2017 I-League season. On February 6, 2016, Bose made his debut for Sporting Goa in the I-League against Bengaluru. He came on as a 57th-minute substitute for Nicholas Fernandes as Sporting Goa won 2–1. His performances caught the attention of other clubs, leading to a move to Mohun Bagan for the 2017-2018 season.

Returning to his boyhood club, Mohun Bagan, he played a crucial role in the team, featuring regularly in their I-League campaign. On July 23, 2017, he was drafted to Bengaluru for the ISL 2017-18 season. Over the season he became an important player in Albert Roca's squad alongside Rahul Bheke. His efforts as a left-back earned him a spot on Stephen Constantine's list of probables for India's upcoming AFC Cup qualifier clash against the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2018, Bose made a significant move to the Indian Super League (ISL) by signing with Mumbai City FC. The move to Mumbai City FC marked a new chapter in his career, as he transitioned to playing in one of the top-tier leagues in Indian football. During his time with Mumbai City FC, Bose became a regular feature in the team's defense.

Bose's consistent performances in the ISL earned him a move to ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020. On August 13, 2020, he signed a 5-year contract with Mohun Bagan SG, a merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, providing Bose with the opportunity to continue playing at a high level in the ISL while representing a club with a rich history. Bose's time at ATK Mohun Bagan saw him become an integral part of the team's defense. He played a key role in helping the team compete for titles and secure top positions in the league standings.

Subhasish Bose has played for several clubs throughout his career. He started with Sporting Goa, where he made 11 appearances and scored 2 goals during the 2015-16 I-League season. After his stint at Sporting Goa, he joined Mohun Bagan for the 2016-17 season, making 10 appearances. Bose then moved to Bengaluru FC for the 2017-18 Indian Super League season, where he made 18 appearances.

In 2018, Bose signed with Mumbai City FC, where he played for two seasons. During his time at Mumbai City, he made 34 appearances and scored 1 goal. In 2020, Bose signed a five-year contract with Mohun Bagan SG, where he has made 90 appearances and scored 3 goals as of May 2024. Bose has also played in various domestic cups and the AFC Cup during his club career.

On the international stage, Bose has been a part of the Indian national team since 2017. He has earned 39 caps for India as of January 2024. Bose has participated in various international tournaments and qualifiers, representing India in competitions such as the SAFF Championship, Intercontinental Cup, and King's Cup.

Bose's career statistics reflect his contributions to both club and country. He has made a total of 156 appearances in domestic league matches, scoring 6 goals. In domestic cup competitions, he has made 16 appearances and scored 1 goal. In continental competitions, he has made 33 appearances and scored 2 goals. His overall career totals include 214 appearances and 9 goals across all competitions.

In addition to his club and international career, Bose has also been recognized with various honors and achievements. He has been part of teams that have won the SAFF Championship in 2021 and finished as runners-up in 2018. Bose has also won the Intercontinental Cup with India in 2018 and 2023 and finished third in the King's Cup in 2019. With Mohun Bagan, he won the Durand Cup in 2023 and the Indian Super League in the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18