Name: Antony John Blinken

Born: April 16, 1962, in Yonkers, New York
Spouse: Evan Ryan

Antony John Blinken has become a central figure in American foreign policy. He is an American lawyer and diplomat currently serving as the 71st United States Secretary of State. He previously served as deputy national security advisor from 2013 to 2015 and deputy secretary of state from 2015 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. His career, spanning multiple administrations, has placed him at the forefront of shaping U.S. international relations in the 21st century.

Blinken's early years were marked by a cosmopolitan upbringing. He spent part of his childhood in Paris, where his stepfather, Samuel Pisar, a Holocaust survivor and lawyer, exposed him to international affairs. This experience influenced Blinken's future career path.

Educated at Harvard University, Blinken earned a bachelor's degree in Social Studies in 1984. He furthered his education at Columbia Law School, obtaining his J.D. in 1988. During his time at Columbia, he served as managing editor of ""The Columbia Journal of International Affairs,"" honing his interest in international relations.

Blinken's journey in politics and diplomacy began in the late 1980s. He worked as a reporter for The New Republic and later joined the Democratic staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. This early exposure to foreign policy decision-making proved valuable in his future roles.

During the Clinton administration, Blinken served in various capacities within the State Department and National Security Council. From 1994 to 2001, he held positions such as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council. In these roles, Blinken was involved in shaping U.S. policy towards the Balkans and in the expansion of NATO.

Following the Clinton administration, Blinken continued his work in foreign policy as the Democratic Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2002 to 2008. During this period, he worked closely with then-Senator Joe Biden, who chaired the committee.

When Barack Obama became president in 2009, Blinken returned to the executive branch. He initially served as National Security Advisor to Vice President Joe Biden from 2009 to 2013. In this role, he was a key advisor on issues related to Iraq, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Blinken's influence grew, and he was appointed Deputy National Security Advisor in 2013. In this capacity, he played a role in shaping the Obama administration's response to various international crises, including the Syrian civil war and the rise of ISIS.

In 2015, Blinken was confirmed as Deputy Secretary of State, serving under Secretary John Kerry. This position involved him in high-level negotiations and policy formulation across a wide range of global issues.

Following the Obama administration, Blinken co-founded WestExec Advisors, a consulting firm, with other former government officials. He also served as a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and a global affairs analyst for CNN.

With Joe Biden's election as president in 2020, Blinken was nominated and confirmed as the 71st United States Secretary of State in January 2021. This appointment marked a new phase in his long career in foreign policy and diplomacy.

