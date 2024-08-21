International

Blinken Visits Gaza Mediators In Pursuit Of Ceasefire Deal; Israel And Hamas Signal Challenges

The militant Hamas group called the latest proposal presented to it a 'reversal' of what it had agreed to, and accused the United States in a statement of acquiescing to 'new conditions' from Israel. There was no immediate US response.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Photo: AP
info_icon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar as he pressed ahead Tuesday with the latest diplomatic mission to secure a cease-fire in Gaza, even as Hamas and Israel signalled that challenges remain.

The militant Hamas group called the latest proposal presented to it a “reversal” of what it had agreed to, and accused the United States in a statement of acquiescing to “new conditions” from Israel. There was no immediate US response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, met with right-wing groups of families of fallen soldiers and hostages in Gaza. The groups, which oppose a cease-fire deal, said Netanyahu told them Israel will not abandon two strategic corridors in Gaza whose control by Israel has been an obstacle in the talks. Netanyahu's office did not comment on their account.

A senior US official rejected as “totally untrue” Netanyahu's alleged comments that he had told Blinken that Israel would never leave the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Blinken's private diplomatic talks.

Netanyahu's meeting with the families came as Israel's military said it recovered the bodies of six hostages taken in Hamas' October 7 attack that started the war, bringing fresh grief for many Israelis who have long pressed Netanyahu to agree to a cease-fire that would bring remaining hostages home. New protests were held Tuesday.

Blinken's meetings in Egypt, which borders Gaza, and in Qatar, which hosts some Hamas leaders in exile, come a day after he met Netanyahu and said the prime minister had accepted a US proposal to bridge gaps separating Israel and Hamas. Blinken called on Hamas to do the same. Officials did not release details of the bridging proposal.

But there appear to be wide gaps between the two sides, though angry statements often serve as pressure tactics during negotiations.

There has been added urgency to seal a deal after the recent targeted killings of militant leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah in Iran and Lebanon, both blamed on Israel, and vows of retaliation that have sparked fears of a wider regional war.

Israel's military said its forces recovered the six bodies of hostages in an overnight operation in southern Gaza, saying they were killed during a time that troops were operating in Khan Younis. Hamas says some captives have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, though returning hostages have talked about difficult conditions in captivity, including lack of food or medications.

The recovery of the remains is also a blow to Hamas, which hopes to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners, an Israeli withdrawal and a lasting cease-fire.

The military said it had identified the remains of Chaim Perry, 80; Yoram Metzger, 80; Avraham Munder, 79; Alexander Dancyg, 76; Nadav Popplewell, 51; and Yagev Buchshtav, 35. Metzger, Munder, Popplewell and Buchshtav had family members who were also taken hostage and were freed during a November cease-fire.

Munder's death was confirmed by Kibbutz Nir Oz, the farming community where he was among around 80 residents seized. It said he died after "months of physical and mental torture.” Israeli authorities previously determined the other five were dead. There were no reports of casualties among Israelis or Palestinians in the recovery operation.

Hamas is still believed to be holding around 110 hostages captured on October 7. Israeli authorities estimate around a third are dead.

Hamas-led militants burst through Israel's defences on October 7 and rampaged across the south, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage. Over 100 were released in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel during last year's cease-fire.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count. The air and ground offensive has caused widespread destruction and forced the vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents to flee their homes, often multiple times. Aid groups fear the outbreak of diseases like polio.

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday killed at least 12 people at a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City. The Palestinian Civil Defence, first responders operating under the Hamas-run government, said around 700 people had been sheltering at the Mustafa Hafez school. Israel's military said the strike targeted Hamas militants who had set up a command centre there.

“We don't know where to go … or where to shelter our children,” said Um Khalil Abu Agwa, a displaced woman there.

An Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah hit people walking down the street and seven were killed, including a woman and two children, according to an Associated Press journalist who counted the bodies. More than 20 others were wounded. Another airstrike in central Gaza killed five children and their mother, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where an AP journalist counted the bodies.

Palestinians displaced by recent Israeli evacuation orders crowded into already teeming areas. One child in Deir al-Balah slept on cardboard as insects flew around his face.

“Are they going to dig the ground and dump us there, or put us on a boat and throw us in the sea? I don't know,” said one man, Abu Shady Afana.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener
  2. Netherlands Vs United States, ICC World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Fiji Vs Samoa And Vanuatu Vs Cook Islands T20Is Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Will Jay Shah Become Next ICC Chairman? Greg Barclay's Withdrawal Sparks Speculation
  5. Max 60 Caribbean League: Japan Captain Kendel Kadowaki Fleming Joins New York Strikers
Football News
  1. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  2. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  3. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  4. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
  5. Kolkata's Top Three Clubs Unite For The First Time To Demand Justice, Return Of Durand Cup
Tennis News
  1. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  3. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  5. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Protests Rage On Across India; FAIMA Says 'Will Not Join Back At Work'
  2. Badlapur School Case: Local Train Services Resume; Oppn Slams Shinde Govt Over Women's Safety
  3. Thane SUV Clash: At Least 4 Injured As Tata Harrier Rams Fortuner |On Cam
  4. Kolkata Doctor Autopsy: Manual Strangulation, Smothering Caused Death; Evidence Suggests 'Forceful Penetration'
  5. J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Appoints Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy As Election In-Charge
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  3. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
  4. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  5. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
World News
  1. Blinken Visits Gaza Mediators In Pursuit Of Ceasefire Deal; Israel And Hamas Signal Challenges
  2. Seeking The Return Of Democracy In Bangladesh
  3. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  5. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur