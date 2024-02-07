Hamas Gave ‘Positive’ Response To Truce Deal With Israel: Qatar PM

Hamas gave a “positive” response to a truce proposal with Israel, key mediator Qatar has said as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured Middle-East region seeking an enduring end to the deadly four-month war.

"We have received a reply from Hamas with regards to the general framework of the agreement with regards to hostages. The reply includes some comments, but in general it is positive," Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said after meeting Blinken in Doha.