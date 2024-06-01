  1. HOME
Name: Oommen Chandy

Born: 31 October 1943
Spouse: Mariamma Oommen

Oommen Chandy, born on October 31, 1943, in Kumarakom, Kottayam district, Kerala, was a significant figure in Indian politics, particularly in Kerala. As a member of the Indian National Congress, he became the 10th Chief Minister of Kerala, holding office from 2004 to 2006 and 2011 to 2016. His tenure marked Chandy's long-standing dedication to public service as an MLA from the Puthuppally constituency from 1970 until he died in 2023, making him the longest-serving member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Chandy's formal political journey commenced with his role in the Kerala Students Union, eventually leading to his election as the president of the State Youth Congress in 1970. The same year, he was elected as an MLA, a position he would hold for multiple decades. Over the years, Chandy held various ministerial positions in the Government of Kerala, including labour, home, and finance portfolios.

His political acumen was particularly highlighted during his terms as Chief Minister. His first tenure began on August 30, 2004, following the resignation of A.K. Antony. Despite his party's defeat in the 2004 parliamentary elections, Chandy was able to lead with a focus on development and welfare. However, he resigned on May 12, 2006, after his party did not perform well in the state assembly elections.

Chandy became the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 2006 to 2011, a period marked by significant victories for the UDF in both Lok Sabha and local body elections under his leadership.

2011 Chandy returned as Chief Minister with a slim majority after a closely contested election. His governance was noted for launching massive infrastructure projects like the Kannur International Airport, Kochi Metro, and the Vizhinjam International Seaport. Moreover, he was instrumental in initiating several welfare schemes that had a lasting impact on the social fabric of Kerala.

Chandy's dedication to public service was internationally recognized when he received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2013 for "Preventing and Combating Corruption in the Public Service."

