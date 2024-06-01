Sharad Bansode is an Indian politician from the Solapur district in Maharashtra. He contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket from Solapur. He won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Solapur as BJP/NDA candidate and defeated the sitting MP and Union home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Bansode has served on the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice ,and actively participated in parliamentary debates, advocating for the interests of his constituents and championing causes ranging from infrastructure development to environmental conservation.