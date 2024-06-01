Sarfaraz Alam, is an important figure in Bihar politics and has navigated a tumultuous journey marked by shifting allegiances with political parties, electoral victories, and controversies. He represented the Araria seat of Bihar in the Indian Parliament as a candidate of Rashtriya Janta Dal from 2018 to 2019.

Having been elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly four times from the Jokihat seat, Alam's early political career saw him aligning with various parties over the course of his career, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Janata Dal (United) but he was suspended from the latter in January 2016.

In an unexpected turn of events, Alam rejoined the Rashtriya Janata Dal in February 2018, citing his disillusionment with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to break away from the Mahagathbandhan alliance and form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. His return to the RJD coincided with his nomination as the party's candidate for the Parliamentary by-poll in the Araria constituency, a seat vacated due to his father's demise.

Alam's was victory in the March 2018 by-election, where he triumphed by a significant margin. His political career, however, was met with a swift descent when the RJD leadership, in a surprising move, replaced him with his younger brother, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, as the party's candidate for the Araria constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.