Asaduddin Owaisi, is an Indian politician who is the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). He is a 4-time Member of Parliament representing the Hyderabad constituency in Lok Sabha. For years, he has been regularly listed by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre among the 500 Most Influential Muslims of the world.

Owaisi’s educational background set a strong foundation for his political and legal career. After completing his early education in Hyderabad, he went to London, where he studied law and barrister-at-law at Lincoln's Inn.

Taking over the reins of AIMIM from his father, Salahuddin Owaisi, in 2008, Asaduddin had large shoes to fill. His father had transformed AIMIM from a local party into a significant political force in Hyderabad. Asaduddin, however, not only maintained this legacy but also expanded the party's influence beyond its traditional bastions in Andhra Pradesh, now Telangana, into other states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Under his leadership, AIMIM has been vocal on various national issues, particularly those affecting the Muslim community. Owaisi has been elected as a Member of Parliament from the Hyderabad constituency for four consecutive terms since 2004.

In recent years, Owaisi has been striving to broaden the appeal of AIMIM beyond its traditional Muslim base by addressing broader issues such as governance, public policy, and social justice. This includes making forays into states with significant Muslim populations but where the party had little previous presence, thus shaping AIMIM into a national party with wider socio-political influence.

Owaisi’s international engagements have also been noteworthy. He has represented India at various international forums, discussing issues ranging from minority rights to international law, thereby elevating his profile as a global commentator on civil rights and democratic values.

Owaisi was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2014 and the Lokmat Parliamentary Award in a ceremony held in New Delhi on 14 March 2023. He was previously honoured with the same distinction in 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2021.