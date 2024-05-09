'15 Sec Lagenge': BJP Leader Navneet Rana's Dare To Owaisi Brothers; AIMIM Chief Says Take An Hour

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Navneet Rana on Thursday told AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbarudding that they wouldn't know where they disappeared if police were removed from duty for "15 seconds".
Navneet Rana's remarks came in response to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's controversial speech in 2013 that it would take them only "15 minutes" to balance the "Hindu- Muslim ratio" in the country if the police were removed.
Asaduddin Owaisi even replied to Navneet Rana and said take an hour instead.
What Navneet Rana Said
Addressing a rally in support of BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha and others in Telangana on Wednesday, Navneet Rana on Thursday slammed the "younger" Owaisi brother - Akbaruddin Owaisi - for his 2013 remarks and said only 15 seconds will be needed to make them disappear.
Advertisement
"The younger one [Akbarauddin] says, remove the police for 15 minutes and we will show what we can do. Let me tell the younger one, you will take 15 minutes, it will be only 15 seconds for us. If you remove police for 15 seconds, you won't know where you came from and where you went away," said Rana, the BJP's candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati Lok Sabha seat.
The remarks by Navneet Rana went viral on social media, with a section of users slamming the leader for making a communal statement and demanding action by Election Commission and some calling her "sigma".
Advertisement
Owaisi Says Take An Hour
Asked about Navneet Rana's comments, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said he would like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "take even one hour."
"Modi ji has power, give 15 seconds, rather take one hour. We also would like to see how much humanity is left or not. Who is scared? Who is stopping you? The Prime Minister is yours in Delhi. RSS is yours. Everything is yours. Tell us where to come. We will come," Owaisi said while speaking to reporters.
The BJP has never won in Hyderabad; in 2019 the party fielded Bhagavanth Rao, who was defeated by Asaduddin Owaisi by a huge margin.