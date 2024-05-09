'15 Sec Lagenge': BJP Leader Navneet Rana's Dare To Owaisi Brothers; AIMIM Chief Says Take An Hour

"The younger one [Akbarauddin] says, remove the police for 15 minutes and we will show what we can do. Let me tell the younger one, you will take 15 minutes, it will be only 15 seconds for us. If you remove police for 15 seconds, you won't know where you came from and where you went away," said Rana, the BJP's candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati Lok Sabha seat.