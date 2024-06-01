Akbaruddin Owaisi is an Indian politician and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party in Telangana. Since 2014, he has been MLA of the Chandrayangutta constituency in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Owaisi was appointed Chairman of Telangana Public Accounts Committee in 2019.

Owaisi has presided over the Chandrayangutta assembly constituency since 1999, winning for the sixth consecutive term in the latest 2023 state elections. He served as a deputy to his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi, who was leading the AIMIM in the House. In 2004, Akbaruddin became the floor leader of AIMIM in the Assembly upon Asaduddin’s election to the Lok Sabha from Hyderabad. He was re-elected in 2009 and led the seven-member AIMIM in the House.

In 2019, he was appointed Chairman of the Telangana Public Accounts Committee. He was elected for the 6th consecutive term as a Member of the Legislative Assembly and being the senior most member of the Telangana Assembly, was appointed pro-term Speaker on 9th December 2023.