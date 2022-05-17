Actress Raveena Tandon responded to a Twitter user who likened her to actress Sonam Kapoor after she tweeted, "We are a tolerant race, have been, will be, and remain so. This is a free country. Worship anyone, if you have to, there have to be equal rights for all”, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Tandon is not afraid to express herself on social media, especially when it comes to injustice. But the actress's most recent Twitter rant maybe her most venomous ever. On Monday, a Twitter user reacted to Tandon's remark, in which she said that all Indians were free to worship anyone they wanted. "Such a dumb tweet," he wrote. “Such a foolish tweet. So if anyone in India wants to worship Osama, Kasab, Afzal Guru, Yaseen Malik, Hafiz Saeed, and Masjid Azhar we should be fine with it because that’s what equal rights mean in a tolerant country right? Even Sonam Kapoor now sounds more reasonable than you” he added.

Tandon recreated his initial attack tweet in response to the user's charges of 'worshipping anyone,' saying, "Haha sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below. Jinko samajh na tha, who samajh gaye, jo na samjhe, who na samjhe.”

Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below . Jinko samajh na tha , woh samajh gaye , jo na samjhe , woh be samajh. Kyun mere dost @ARanganathan72 . 😂😉 it worked . जागरण । https://t.co/IbhzkmH9b0 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 16, 2022

Tandon's post was in response to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's mausoleum in Aurangabad.

This is not the first time Tandon has demonstrated how to block social media users who post inappropriate comments. The performer lashed out at a Twitter fan who didn't like her accent in the show ‘Aranyak’, which is about a murder mystery set in the fictional hamlet of Sironah.

"#Arnayak gets a lot of things right except for @TandonRaveena and others attempting to get the Himachali accent correct!" commented the person, who claimed to be from Himachal Pradesh. “It's terrifying. I'm qualified to say this because I'm half-Himachali and grew up there." Raveena responded to her post by asking, "Grew up in Sironha? Wow? I thought it was a fictional town."