Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi. Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency is in the state of Telangana. It is made up of seven assembly constituency segments.
Voting for Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency took place on May 13, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the AIMIM again fielded Asaduddin Owaisi, while the BJP has named Kompella Madhavi Latha and the Congress named Mohammad Waliullah Sameer for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi leads BJP's Madhavi Latha by over 10000 votes
In 2019, Asaduddin Owaisi defeated the runner up candidate Bhagavanth Rao of BJP by- 2,82,183 votes.
Lok Sabha elections or general elections 2024 in India took place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is taking place on Tuesday, June 4.