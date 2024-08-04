National

'Hindutva Agenda': Asadudin Owaisi Claims Modi Govt Wants To Take Away Autonomy Of Waqf Board Amid Row

Owaisi warned that changing the setup and rules of waqf boards would lead to "administrative chaos" and take away their independence.

asaduddin owaisis
asaduddin owaisis
info_icon

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that the central government led by Narendra Modi wants to take away the autonomy of the waqf board. His comment came amid several media reports creating buzz around a bill that the Centre plans to introduce to curb the "unfettered" powers of waqf boards.

Calling it an 'Hindutva Agenda', Owasisi expressed that 'BJP has been against waqf boards and waqf properties from the beginning' and it has made attempts to finish waqf properties and waqf board.

Shahi Idgah Case | - File Photo
Shahi Idgah Dispute: It's Waqf Board Nature To 'Encroach' Any Property, Hindu Side To Allahabad HC

BY PTI

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Sunday, Owaisi said, "Modi governments wants to take away the autonomy of waqf board. It wants to interfere ... how to run waqf property. That itself is against freedeom of religion."

He warned that changing the setup and rules of waqf boards would lead to "administrative chaos" and take away their independence.

The proposed amendments indicate that government officials would conduct a survey of a disputed property instead of the matter being adjudicated in a court. If the survey is conducted by a BJP government, its outcome would be to say the property is not a waqf property, Owaisi alleged.

There are many dargahs and mosques in the country which the BJP-RSS claim are not dargahs and mosques, Owaisi said. "All in all, if the media reports are true, Modi government wants to take away waqf board's properties from Muslims," he said.

'Be Ready For A Third Wave Of Radicalization Among Muslim Youth' - null
'Be Ready For A Third Wave Of Radicalization Among Muslim Youth'

BY Asaduddin Owaisi

The allies of BJP have to think whether they want the waqf properties of Muslims to be taken away, he cautioned.

When Parliament is in session, the government is informing media on the matter and not informing Parliament, which is against parliamentary supremacy, he pointed out.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay Strikes Again, Gets Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube In One Over; IND - 117/3 (18 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
  3. IND Vs SL Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  5. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
Football News
  1. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Tsimikas Stars In Comfortable Reds Win
  2. Chelsea 2-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland Hat-trick Downs Blues In Ohio
  3. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  4. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Top-Seeded Aryna Sabalenka Upset By Marie Bouzkova In Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  4. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  5. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold
  2. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics
  3. India Vs Great Britain Highlights Hockey Quarterfinal, Paris Olympics: IND Through To Semis After Dramatic Shootout Victory
  4. Paris Olympics: India Get Past Great Britain In Dramatic Shootout Win To Book Place In Semifinal
  5. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 4, 2024
  2. 'Hindutva Agenda': Asadudin Owaisi Claims Modi Govt Wants To Take Away Autonomy Of Waqf Board Amid Row
  3. Ahead Of Students' Deaths In Delhi, Patna DM Warns To Seal Any Coaching Centre Running From Basement
  4. ‘Will Get Bihar Rid Of Nitish, Lalu’: Prashant Kishor
  5. Mumbai: Man Suffering From Depression Allegedly Strangles Wife Before Taking His Own Life
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  2. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  3. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  4. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
  5. US Vs TikTok: Government Sues Social Media App Over Alleged Child Privacy Violations
World News
  1. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  2. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Region On Edge; US, UK, France Urges Citizens To Leave Lebanon
  3. Jordan's Top Diplomat To Make Rare Visit To Iran As Regional Tensions Soar
  4. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  5. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs