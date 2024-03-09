Police Officer 'Kicking' Those Offering Namaz: Owaisi Says Incident Has Shaken Everyone

Condemning the incident of a Delhi Police sub-inspector "kicking" a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the incident has shaken everyone.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hyderabad MP said "We saw the video. This clearly shows how hatred has been created against Muslims and also how much hatred that policeman has in mind against the Muslims."

The sub-inspector of the Delhi Police shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, leading to a protest by hundreds of locals against the force, which suspended the official with immediate effect.

"This incident has shaken everyone. It tells how much dignity and respect Muslims have. I want to ask the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), because law and order in Delhi is under the Union government. I want to ask the Prime Minister, and BJP people - the (person), who was kicked and insulted, belongs to which family?" the AIMIM chief asked.