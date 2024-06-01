Agatha Sangma is a young and dynamic Indian politician who has made significant contributions to the political landscape of India. She is the daughter of the late P. A. Sangma, the former speaker of the Lok Sabha, and hails from a political family.

Agatha Sangma began her political career at the very early age of 30, contesting the Meghalaya Assembly election from the South Tura constituency in 2014. She won the election with a significant margin and has since been actively involved in state politics. She has served as the Minister for Rural Development, Forest and Environment, and Power in the Meghalaya government and has been a member of various committees in the Lok Sabha.

Agatha Sangma's political career has been marked by her commitment to public service and her dedication to the welfare of the people. She has been a strong advocate for sustainable development and has been involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting environmental awareness and conservation.

Agatha Sangma has been recognized for her contributions to the field of environmental conservation and has been featured on the World Economic Forum's list of Young Global Leaders 2010. She has also been involved in various social and environmental initiatives, including the establishment of the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority and the implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the state.

Agatha Sangma's political career has been marked by several significant events, including her election to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and her appointment as the Minister for Rural Development, Forest and Environment, and Power in the Meghalaya government. She has also been a member of various committees in the Lok Sabha, including the Committee on Agriculture, the Committee on Environment and Forests, and the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.