Shyama Charan Gupta, a name etched in the annals of Indian politics, was not just a politician but a multifaceted personality whose life journey combined entrepreneurship with governance. Born on February 9, 1945, in Unchadih, District Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, Gupta's trajectory from a humble background to becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) and a successful entrepreneur is a tale of acumen, resilience, and self-belief.

In 1973, Gupta took the bold step of establishing the Shyama Group of companies (valued at 350 crores), delving into bidi manufacturing initially and subsequently diversifying into the sectors of hospitality and real estate.

Gupta's foray into politics commenced in 1984 when he contested his first parliamentary election as an independent candidate from Banda. Although he faced defeat, this setback did not block him from pursuing his political aspirations. He continued working towards a career in politics and was subsequently elected as the Mayor of Allahabad in 1989 as an independent candidate with the support of the Janata Dal. He emerged as a powerful Baniya Leader of eastern UP during that time.

Subsequently, Gupta aligned himself with the ethos of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested from Allahabad in 1991. However his political aspirations suffered a blow in these elections as well, and it was not till 2004 that he was finally elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from Banda parliamentary constituency on the ticket of Samajwadi party. He unsuccessfully fought from Phulpur in the 2009 general elections losing to BSP rival. In the 2014 general election, he won from Allahabad on a BJP ticket.

He also served on various parliamentary committees during his political career, including the Committee on Subordinate legislation, Standing Committee on Information Technology, the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Steel and Mines, and the Standing Committee on Finance.