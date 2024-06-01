Samuel Rober Hain is a right-handed batsman who represents Warwickshire County Cricket Club and England Lions. He was born in Hong Kong to British parents and moved to England at the age of 10. Hain has played 97 first-class matches, scoring 5,553 runs at an average of 40.53, with 12 centuries and 31 half-centuries. In List A cricket, he has featured in 86 matches, scoring 3,088 runs at an average of 43.49, with 7 centuries and 18 half-centuries. His T20 record includes 81 matches, with 1,838 runs scored at an average of 29.96 and a strike rate of 132.37, including 1 century and 11 half-centuries.

Samuel Robert Hain grew up on Australia's Gold Coast, where he began playing cricket for the Mudgeeraba-Nerang Cricket Club at the age of three. Recognized for his batting skills during trials at Warwickshire, Hain impressed Rikki Clarke, a former England all-rounder, who described his batting in the nets as the best he had ever seen. Making his debut for Warwickshire's 2nd XI, Hain's talent was evident, earning him the club's most promising young player award. He further showcased his ability by leading the county's Championship batting averages in 2015.

At the age of 16, Hain earned a spot in the Australia U19 squad and represented the team in the 2012 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where they emerged as runners-up. However, in March 2013, Hain decided to commit himself to England and signed a contract with Warwickshire.

Hain made his debut for Warwickshire's second XI in 2013 at the age of 17. He scored his maiden second XI century against Leicestershire in August 2013.

In 2014, Hain represented England Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates. He scored 233 runs in the tournament, including a century against New Zealand Under-19s.

Hain made his first-class debut for Warwickshire against Middlesex at Lord's in June 2014. He scored 42 runs in his debut innings.

In August 2014, Hain scored his maiden first-class century against Northamptonshire at Edgbaston, becoming the youngest player to score a County Championship century for Warwickshire at the age of 19 years and 57 days.

Hain continued his impressive form in the 2015 season, scoring 1,078 runs in the County Championship at an average of 51.33, including 4 centuries and 6 half-centuries. He was named Warwickshire's Young Player of the Year for his performances.

In 2016, Hain made his List A debut for Warwickshire against Worcestershire in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He scored his maiden List A century against Nottinghamshire in August 2016.

On May 20, 2016, he debuted in Twenty20 cricket for Birmingham Bears against Nottinghamshire in the 2016 NatWest t20 Blast. His debut was remarkable, scoring an unbeaten 92 off 54 balls and earning the player of the match award, his first in his career.

Hain was selected for the England Lions squad for their tour of Sri Lanka in 2017. He scored 233 runs in the three-match unofficial ODI series, including a century in the second match.

In the 2017 County Championship season, Hain scored 961 runs at an average of 56.52, including 2 centuries and 8 half-centuries. He was named Warwickshire's Player of the Year for his performances.

Hain made his T20 debut for Birmingham Bears in the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast. He scored his maiden T20 half-century against Nottinghamshire in August 2017.

In 2018, Hain scored 1,019 runs in the County Championship at an average of 56.61, including 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries. He was named in the England Lions squad for their tour of India in 2019.

Hain scored his maiden List A double-century against Leicestershire in the 2019 Royal London One-Day Cup, becoming the first Warwickshire player to achieve the feat in List A cricket.

In the 2019 County Championship season, Hain scored 822 runs at an average of 45.66, including 1 century and 6 half-centuries.

Hain was named in the England Lions squad for their tour of Australia in 2020, but the tour was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy, Hain scored 501 runs at an average of 71.57, including 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries. He was named Warwickshire's Player of the Year for his performances.

Hain scored his maiden T20 century against Northamptonshire in the 2021 T20 Blast, becoming the first Warwickshire player to score a century in all three formats of the game.

In the 2021 County Championship season, Hain scored 785 runs at an average of 49.06, including 2 centuries and 4 half-centuries. He was named in the County Select XI squad for their match against the touring New Zealand team.

Hain was selected for the England Lions squad for their tour of Australia in 2022. He scored 218 runs in the three-match unofficial ODI series, including a century in the second match.

In the 2022 County Championship season, Hain scored 930 runs at an average of 51.66, including 3 centuries and 5 half-centuries. He was named Warwickshire's Player of the Year for his performances.

In September 2023, Sam received his maiden call-up to the senior England squad for the one-day series against Ireland.

Hain has been a consistent performer for Warwickshire across all formats of the game. He has scored over 10,000 runs in his professional career, including 20 centuries and 61 half-centuries. His ability to score runs at a brisk pace and his excellent fielding skills make him a valuable asset to any team.

Despite his impressive performances at the domestic level, Hain is yet to make his debut for the England senior team. However, he has been a regular member of the England Lions squad and has scored runs consistently for them.