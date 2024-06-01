Ajaz Patel is a left-arm spinner who represents New Zealand in international cricket. Patel's family moved to New Zealand when he was eight years old, and he grew up in Auckland. In Tests, Ajaz Patel has taken 62 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 29.75, with a strike rate of 57.6 and an economy rate of 3.09. In T20Is, he has claimed 11 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 10.72, with a strike rate of 14.1 and an economy rate of 4.53. His First-Class career comprises 364 wickets in 102 matches at an average of 33.23, with a strike rate of 63.8 and an economy rate of 3.12. In List A cricket, he has secured 49 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 38.46, with an economy rate of 5.21. In T20s, he has taken 87 wickets in 82 matches at an average of 24.10, with a strike rate of 18.9 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has played for New Zealand, Auckland, Central Districts, Glamorgan, New Zealand A in his cricket career.

In domestic cricket, Patel has played for Central Districts since the 2012-13 season. He has been a consistent performer for the team, taking 187 wickets in 49 first-class matches at an average of 26.46. Patel has also played for Auckland and Wellington in domestic cricket.

Patel made his List A debut on 27 December 2015 in the 2015–16 Ford Trophy. He emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the 2015–16 Plunket Shield season, claiming 43 dismissals. Similarly, he topped the bowling charts in the following season, securing 44 dismissals. In April 2018, Patel was honored as the Men's Domestic Player of the Year at the New Zealand Cricket Awards. He concluded the 2017–18 Plunket Shield season as the leading wicket-taker with 48 dismissals in nine matches. In June 2018, he earned a contract with Central Districts for the 2018–19 season. Subsequently, in July 2022, Patel joined Glamorgan for their final four matches of the County Championship in England, where he managed to claim a total of 14 wickets.

In July 2018, Patel was selected in New Zealand's Test squad for their series against Pakistan. He took seven wickets in the series, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the second Test, which helped New Zealand secure a historic series win. Consequently, he was named the man of the match.

Subsequently, in October 2018, he was included in New Zealand's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the same series against Pakistan.

Patel made his T20I debut for New Zealand against Pakistan on 31 October 2018. During the same tour, he was also added to New Zealand's One Day International squad, although he did not feature in the ODI series. In August 2021, Patel was named in New Zealand's ODI squad for their tour of Pakistan.

Patel's breakthrough performance came in the Test series against England in November 2019. He took 14 wickets in the series, including a match-winning five-wicket haul in the second innings of the first Test at Mount Maunganui. Patel's performance helped New Zealand win the series 1-0 and secure their first Test series win over England since 1999.

In August 2021, Patel was named in New Zealand's squad for the Test series against India. In the second Test at Mumbai, Patel created history by becoming only the third bowler in Test cricket to take all ten wickets in an innings. He finished with figures of 10/119 in the first innings, joining Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as the only bowlers to achieve this feat. Patel's performance helped New Zealand bowl India out for 325 in the first innings, but India went on to win the match by 372 runs.

Patel's ten-wicket haul was even more remarkable considering that it came at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, his birthplace. Patel had played cricket in Mumbai before moving to New Zealand.

Patel's success in international cricket is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He has had to overcome several challenges in his career, including injuries and a lack of opportunities at the highest level. However, he has never given up on his dream of representing New Zealand and has worked tirelessly to improve his skills and fitness.

In addition to his cricketing achievements, Patel has also been recognized for his contributions to the community. In 2021, he was awarded the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association (NZCPA) Community Engagement Award for his work with the Papatoetoe Cricket Club and his efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in cricket.

In November 2023, Patel was included in New Zealand's squad for the Test series against Bangladesh. In the first Test, he claimed 6 wickets across the two innings. Subsequently, in the second Test, he picked up 8 wickets across two innings.

Looking ahead, Patel will be a key player for New Zealand in the upcoming Test series against England and Australia. His ability to take wickets on any surface and his experience of playing in different conditions around the world will be crucial for New Zealand's success.