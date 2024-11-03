IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma-Led India Lose To New Zealand By 25 Runs, Suffer First-Ever 3-0 Whitewash At Home

Tom Latham-led New Zealand have scripted history to become the first side to whitewash Team India on home soil, in a three-match Test series. (Day 3 Blog | Cricket News)
The BlackCaps ended India's 12-year unbeaten run at home in Tests by winning the first two games. This is also their first-ever series victory on Indian soil since they started touring the country back in 1955/56 under Harry Crave.
Having dismissed New Zealand for 174 at the beginning of the first session on day three courtesy Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul, India needed 147 runs to pick up a consolation win.
However, the top-order suffered yet another inexplicable batting collapse as the Kiwi spinners, led by Ajaz Patel, ran through the Indian line-up. Patel, who took a five-for in the first innings, added six more to take his match haul to 11 wickets.
Rishabh Pant (64) led a monumental fightback but the wicketkeeper batter was caught behind shortly after lunch to deflate all hopes of an Indian victory.
Ajaz finished with a figures of 11/160 in the Test.
Brief Scores: