Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets in New Zealand's second innings on Sunday, October 11 in the third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (Day 3 Blog | Cricket News)
The left-armer finished up with figures of 5/55 in the second innings following up with his 5/65 in the 1st innings. With his second fifer, Jadeja and Team India bundled out New Zealand for 174 runs. India were set a target of 147 by the Kiwis to win the third Test.
This was Jadeja's third career 10-wicket haul that moved him in the fourth position, ahead of the great Kapil Dev. Only Ravichandran Ashwin (8) and Anil Kumble (8) are ahead of him in the list with the most 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket for India.
Most 10-wicket hauls for India in Tests
Anil Kumble - 8
R. Ashwin - 8*
Harbhajan Singh - 5
Ravindra Jadeja - 3*
Kapil Dev - 2
Irfan Pathan - 2
Earlier, Will Young's gritty half-century helped New Zealand set India a target of 147 runs to win on day three of the third and final Test on Sunday.
New Zealand have already won the three-match series having defeated India in the first two Tests.
(With PTI inputs)