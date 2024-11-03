Cricket

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Indian Spinners Seek To Spin NZ's Innings To An Early End

The Kiwis hold a 143-run lead and a sole wicket on a near-treacherous Mumbai pitch. The Indian batting would need to overcome its recent struggles against spin, if the hosts are to avoid a 0-3 series whitewash. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the IND vs NZ match, right here

3 November 2024
Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets on Day 2 of the second India vs New Zealand Test in Mumbai. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the third Test between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai on Sunday (November 3, 2024). The match is delectably poised, with the Kiwis holding a 143-run lead and a sole wicket on a near-treacherous Mumbai pitch. The Indian batting would need to overcome its recent struggles against spin, if the hosts are to avoid an embarrassing 0-3 series whitewash. Can they do it? We should find out before tea today. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the IND vs NZ match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

IND vs NZ Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja's Best Figures Against NZ

With figures of 9 for 117, Ravindra Jadeja has delivered his best match performance against New Zealand in Tests, surpassing his previous best of 6 for 131 in Kanpur in 2016.

Ashwin's Stunning Catch To Dismiss Daryl Mitchell On Day 2

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Start Time, Streaming Details

The first ball of the third day is scheduled to be delivered at 9:30am IST. The match is being telecast on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. It is being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Check the full details here.

