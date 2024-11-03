India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Indian Spinners Seek To Spin NZ's Innings To An Early End

IND vs NZ Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja's Best Figures Against NZ
With figures of 9 for 117, Ravindra Jadeja has delivered his best match performance against New Zealand in Tests, surpassing his previous best of 6 for 131 in Kanpur in 2016.
Ashwin's Stunning Catch To Dismiss Daryl Mitchell On Day 2
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Start Time, Streaming Details
The first ball of the third day is scheduled to be delivered at 9:30am IST. The match is being telecast on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. It is being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Check the full details here.