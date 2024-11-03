India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Indian Spinners Seek To Spin NZ's Innings To An Early End

Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets on Day 2 of the second India vs New Zealand Test in Mumbai. Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the third Test between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai on Sunday (November 3, 2024). The match is delectably poised, with the Kiwis holding a 143-run lead and a sole wicket on a near-treacherous Mumbai pitch. The Indian batting would need to overcome its recent struggles against spin, if the hosts are to avoid an embarrassing 0-3 series whitewash. Can they do it? We should find out before tea today. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the IND vs NZ match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

3 Nov 2024, 08:47:22 am IST IND vs NZ Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja's Best Figures Against NZ With figures of 9 for 117, Ravindra Jadeja has delivered his best match performance against New Zealand in Tests, surpassing his previous best of 6 for 131 in Kanpur in 2016.

3 Nov 2024, 08:21:00 am IST Ashwin's Stunning Catch To Dismiss Daryl Mitchell On Day 2 Runs backwards

Keeps his eyes 👀 on the ball

Completes an outstanding catch 👍



Sensational stuff from R Ashwin! 👏 👏



Live ▶️ https://t.co/KNIvTEy04z#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @ashwinravi99 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ONmRJWPk8t — BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2024

3 Nov 2024, 08:18:39 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Playing XIs India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke