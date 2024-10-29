Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match On TV And Online

Here is all you need to know about the third and final Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai - preview, head-to-head record, telecast and live streaming details

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma
India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma react after their loss to New Zealand in the second Test in Pune. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

After a demoralizing defeat in the second Test and a resultant series loss for the first time in 12 years at home, the Indian men's cricket team will play for pride in the third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting November 1. (More Cricket News)

The BlackCaps put up a sterling performance in the first two Tests, winning them by eight wickets and 113 runs respectively to clinch their first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil. While the first Test was won on the back of high-quality seam bowling in overcast conditions of the first morning in Bengaluru, the performance in the second Test is what would have pleased the Kiwis even more.

The visitors outbatted, outfielded and even out-spun the Indian team on a spin-friendly surface in Pune to leave the Indian side with no answers. The home team's batting line-up failed abjectly in both innings, while the spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were relatively ineffective for once.

India lost the first Test against New Zealand by eight wickets in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
For The Record: Bengaluru Test Debacle Latest In Swelling List Of India’s Poor Starts

BY Nikhil Narain

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Preview

The magnifying glass is firmly on senior pros like Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, the former in particular unable to counter spin like he used to in years past. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy coming up next and the Indian squad already announced, the onus is on the experienced batters to find some form before they are tested in bouncy, challenging surfaces Down Under.

Experts and former India cricketers are also having their say on the matter. Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes the onus for the Test series loss to New Zealand rests with the senior Indian players, while former batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels it would be unfair to place the blame on coach Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit said the Indian batters must emulate their Kiwi counterparts in terms of planning. "I do not doubt anyone's ability. I won't do much postmortem of this, but batters must come with their plans and trust on the plans like New Zealand batters showed," Rohit said during the post-match press conference in Pune.

Rohit added, "You don't need to overreact. But you need to have a quiet chat with certain individuals and let them know where they are at and what, as a team, we require from them."

New Zealand' players celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli , right, during the day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , in Pune, India, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
IND Vs NZ, Test Series: 10 Key Stats That Define New Zealand’s Historic Victory In India

BY Nikhil Narain

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Head-To-head Record

India have faced the Kiwis 65 times in Test cricket, with India winning 22 of those to New Zealand's 15 victories. 28 games have been either drawn or abandoned.

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between November 1 and 5, 2024. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test will be broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

India vs New Zealand: Mitchell Santner became only the second New Zealand spinner to take two five-wicket hauls in a Test cricket match. - Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mitch Santner Hogs The Limelight In Pune - Check Records Broken By Kiwi Spinner

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

  India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match On TV And Online
