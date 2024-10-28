IND Vs NZ, Test Series: 10 Key Stats That Define New Zealand’s Historic Victory In India

New Zealand' players celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli , right, during the day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , in Pune, India, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

New Zealand' players celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli , right, during the day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , in Pune, India, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)