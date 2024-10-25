Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2: Indian Batting Collapse In First Session, Trail By 152 Runs At Lunch

The biggest shock arrived in the 24th over when their batting superstar Virat Kohli missed a juicy full-toss from Mitchell Santner (4/36) to be cleaned up for a nine-ball 1

New Zealands Mitchell Santner, second from right, celebrates. AP Photo
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, second from right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravichandran Ashwin with his teammates during day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium,. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

India's frailties against spin came to the fore again as a shocking collapse saw the hosts slip to 107/7 at lunch against New Zealand on the second day of the second Test here on Friday, leaving them trailing by another 152 runs in the first innings. (Day 2 Blog | More Cricket News)

If it was trial by pace and seam in the Bengaluru Test which led to the team's first loss to New Zealand at home in 36 years, it was regulation spin on a low-bounce surface that exposed the Indian batters in Friday's morning session.

On a low and turning wicket, Indian batters lacked in application and sound judgement as elementary mistakes saw the team staring at an enormous task of reducing the deficit and staying in the contest.

Resuming at 16/1, India lost six wickets for a mere 91 runs in the first session.

The biggest shock arrived in the 24th over when their batting superstar Virat Kohli missed a juicy full-toss from Mitchell Santner (4/36) to be cleaned up for a nine-ball 1.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Joins The Likes Of Sobers, ABD, Cook In This Sublime List

BY Jagdish Yadav

The sight of Kohli missing an innocuous full toss angling into his wickets, going past his awkwardly swinging bat to crash into the middle and leg stumps and leaving the batter to stare at the ground beneath him in utter despair, was something that will linger for some time to come.

As he trudged back with the MCA Stadium here descending into eerie silence, the only respite Kohli perhaps got was the giant screen not playing replays of his horror dismissal until he had crossed the boundary ropes on his way back.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had done fairly well to reach 30 with four boundaries but going with hard hands to defend a delivery outside off, spinning away from his bat to take an edge to the first slip, gave Glenn Phillips his first wicket.

But as if all that wasn't enough, Rishabh Pant's (18) failure to read the lack of bounce while going for a mighty heave across the line against the part-time spin of Phillips, resulted in the ball crashing into his off-stump, leaving India in a desperate situation at 83 for five.

Sarfaraz Khan (11), whose recent outings include 222 not out in the Irani Cup and 150 in the last innings at Bengaluru, only had himself to blame after recklessly hitting one straight to mid-off for William O'Rourke to grab an easy catch, off Santner.

Santner, who triggered the collapse by trapping Shubman Gill (30) for the first wicket of the day, kept chipping away as he pinned R Ashwin (4) leg-before off the one that kept low shortly before the break.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Mitchell Santner's 7/53 Rocks Hosts In Pune| IND - 156; NZ - 259
  2. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2: Indian Batting Collapse In First Session, Trail By 152 Runs At Lunch
  3. IND Vs AUS Tests: Hazlewood, Rogers Argue Over Teenager Sam Konstas' Possible Selection
  4. Western Australia Vs Tasmania, One-Day Cup: WA Bowled Out For Second-Lowest Score In Tournament History
  5. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Joins The Likes Of Sobers, ABD, Cook In This Sublime List
Football News
  1. MLS Cup Playoff: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Set To Face Atlanta United In Opener
  2. Europa League: Spurs Win 1-0 Thanks To Richarlison Penalty - In Pics
  3. Europa League: Red Devils Draw Away To Fenerbahce - In Pics
  4. James Maddison Hails Mikey Moore's 'Fearless' Play, Compares Him To Neymar
  5. Fenerbahce Vs Man United: Mourinho Takes A Jab At Referee Turpin After Controversial Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  2. Maha Elections: Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew To Take On Uncle Ajit; Baba Siddique's Son Joins NCP
  3. Disengagement Of Indian, Chinese Troops From Demchok & Depsang Begins Days After LAC Patrolling Deal
  4. Two Porters, Two Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Baramulla; LG Orders To Neutralise Attackers
  5. My Friend, Ratan Sir
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  2. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  3. Canada To Reduce New Immigrants In Next 2 Years After Trudeau's Plan Fails
  4. Turkiye Strikes Kurdish Militant Targets In Syria, Iraq For Second Day
  5. Hurricane Kristy Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm In Pacific Ocean
Latest Stories
  1. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  2. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  3. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  4. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  5. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  6. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  7. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs