IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Joins The Likes Of Sobers, ABD, Cook In This Sublime List

Jaiswal has played 23 T20Is and made 723 runs. He also has a T20I hundred and five fifties under his name. Jaiswal is yet to make his ODI debut for India

Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot. AP Photo
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Indian opener batter Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 1000 runs in 2024 to become the fifth player after Sir Garfield Sobers, AB de Villiers, Graeme Smith and Sir Alastair Cook to score 1000 runs in a calendar year before turning 23. (Day 2 Blog | More Cricket News)

The 22-year-old left-handed batter achieved the feat during the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand in Pune when he smashed the Kiwi bowler Mitchell Santner for a boundary in the 23rd over.

Jaiswal could only add five more runs to his innings and lost his wicket to Glenn Phillips. He made 30 off 60 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Playing in his 14th Test match, Jaiswal already has three tons, two double hundreds and even fifties. He still has a chance to score the most runs in a calendar year before turning 23.

BY PTI

Sir Garfield Sobers made 1193 runs in 1958 which is still the highest by any batter before the age of 23. With three innings left in this series, Jaiswal is just 188 runs behind Sobers.

Jaiswal has played 23 T20Is as well and made 723 runs. He also has a T20I hundred and five fifties under his name. Jaiswal is yet to make his ODI debut for India.

