Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sundar Reveals Secret Of Success After Career-Best Outing In Pune

The stunning re-emergence of Washington Sundar as a Test-class cricketer has a catalytic force of recent vintage behind it – his excellent outing for Tamil Nadu against New Delhi

Washington-Sundar-India-Cricket-Team-AP-Photo
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar (left) celebrates a wicket as Virat Kohli looks on. Photo: AP
info_icon

The stunning re-emergence of Washington Sundar as a Test-class cricketer has a catalytic force of recent vintage behind it – his excellent outing for Tamil Nadu against New Delhi. (More Cricket News|Highlights)

His 152, while batting at No. 3, and a six-wicket match haul at the Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this month was enough to convince head coach Gautam Gambhir, a long-time backer of Washington, to fast-track the all-rounder into the India playing 11 for the second Test.

Washington vindicated the call with an outing of seven for 59 against New Zealand, and that too in his first Test since March 2021, here on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu man duly acknowledged the significance of playing red-ball matches at domestic level.

“It was a great opportunity for me to play Tamil Nadu-Delhi game because it's good to be playing (with the) red-ball every now and then and keep getting the rhythm in red-ball (cricket) going — both with the bat and ball — and be consistent with it,” Washington told the media during his post-day press meet.

The 25-year-old underlined how helpful it was for him to get to bowl a lot of overs in that Ranji game.

Washington said his intention is to improve his overall skills without getting moulded as a particular style of all-rounder.

“(About the) perception, I shouldn't be thinking too much about it, I should just be focusing on what I can do as a person, as a cricketer to keep getting better, to find that best version of myself,” he said.

For someone who has 65 wickets in 31 First-Class matches across eight years since his debut, Washington has seldom been in contention for a Test selection, but all that has been changed now.

“That has always been a self-talk for me because I have always wanted to figure out things that would help me to get better, help me to keep evolving as a cricketer.

“That is the only thing I have been focusing on in the last few years and I am really grateful to (the) god for me to be able to experience these kinds of situations,” he added.

Washington, whose 7 for 59 replicates senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s best figures in an innings in Tests, hoped to play a lot more games alongside his Tamil Nadu teammate as well as Ravindra Jadeja.

“We communicated a lot and they brought in a lot of qualities, skill sets and experience. That really helps for someone who is playing along with them,” he said.

“It definitely helped me today and it is special to be playing in the game in which both of them are part of as well. I hope we will get to play a lot more games together,” he said.

“It's quite rare but he (Ashwin) is very kind, especially in that perspective. Not just me, but no matter who goes and asks him for ideas about bowling or any technicalities, he's always there to help everyone,” he added.

It reflected in the day’s proceedings. Ashwin broke through the New Zealand top-order before Washington feasted on the middle and lower-middle-order as India bundled out the Kiwis for 259 in their first dig.

“The ball became very soft. So, we had to sort of give more speed and more body into the ball, that was something me and Ash (Ashwin) kept talking about,” Washington revealed.

“Ashwin said he did that himself in the spell after lunch, that's how he got (Devon) Conway out. We spoke about it and (I’m) glad I was able to do it,” he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1: Late Wickets Hand England Boost After Smith Rescue Act
  2. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: Washington Sundar Leads Charge As India Start Second Test Strongly
  3. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sundar Reveals Secret Of Success After Career-Best Outing In Pune
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1: Pakistan In Slight Trouble After Smith Bails England Out With Gallant Fifty
  5. BGT: Clarke Asks Australia To Consider Specialist Opener Instead Of Misfiring Smith For India Series
Football News
  1. Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Udanata Equalizes Before Half-Time | 45' CFC 1-1 FCG
  2. Benfica 1-3 Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League, Boss Priske Revels In Lisbon Heroics
  3. Manchester City Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch El Clasico On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  3. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career
  4. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Army Vehicle Attacked Near Gulmarg In North Kashmir, Injuries Reported
  2. Setback For Sharad Pawar As SC Allows Ajit Pawar's NCP To Use 'Clock' Symbol For Maharashtra Polls
  3. 'Kind Of Backstabbing...': Recalled High Commissioner Verma On India-Canada's Diplomatic Showdown
  4. Day In Pics: October 24, 2024
  5. A Tryst With History On The Karakoram
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. BRICS Summit 2024: Russia, China Push For Alternative Payment System
  2. US Confirms North Korea Troops In Russia, South Korea Deems Move As 'Grave Escalation' | What We Know
  3. Tropical Storm Trami Hits The Philippines, Triggering Floods And Landslides
  4. Sri Lanka Terror Threat: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Attack On Israelis
  5. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Hosts Are 73/3 At Stumps As English Spinners Weave Their Magic In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider