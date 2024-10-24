India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Khan Or KL Rahul, Who Will Be Picked As Shubman Gill Returns

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Record In Test
India have faced the Kiwis 64 times in Test cricket, with India winning 22 of those to New Zealand's 14 victories. 28 have been either drawn or abandoned.
Matches - 64
India - 22
New Zealand - 14
Draw - 28
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details
The live telecast of the second Test match between India and New Zealand will be televised on the Sports18 network.
The live stream of the second Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema app and website.
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Full Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: When Does Action Begin?
The live action for the first day of the second Test match in Pune will start at 9:30 am IST and the toss will happen around 30 minutes earlier. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is set for a thrilling contest between India and New Zealand.