India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Khan Or KL Rahul, Who Will Be Picked As Shubman Gill Returns

The second of the three Tests between India and New Zealand begins today in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Follow live scores and updates of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 here

Outlook Sports Desk
24 October 2024
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Welcome to the live coverage of the second Test match between India and New Zealand that begins today at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India were bowled out for 46 in the first innings of the first Test and eventually lost the match. Another loss would end their 12-year unbeaten run at home. Even a draw would mean that it will become the first series in over a decade that India will fail to win. Above that there is the pressure of making it to the World Test Championship final. All this makes this Test match of utmost importance for the Indian side. New Zealand would like to continue on their good work from Bengaluru but they would not have it easy against an India looking to bounce back. Follow live scores and updates right here.
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Record In Test

India have faced the Kiwis 64 times in Test cricket, with India winning 22 of those to New Zealand's 14 victories. 28 have been either drawn or abandoned.

  • Matches - 64

  • India - 22

  • New Zealand - 14

  • Draw - 28

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details

The live telecast of the second Test match between India and New Zealand will be televised on the Sports18 network.

The live stream of the second Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema app and website.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Full Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: When Does Action Begin?

The live action for the first day of the second Test match in Pune will start at 9:30 am IST and the toss will happen around 30 minutes earlier. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is set for a thrilling contest between India and New Zealand.

