India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match

The Indian men's cricket team suffered a disappointing eight-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand in the 1st Test in Bengaluru that included being bowled out for their lowest-ever score of 46 in the first innings. (More Cricket News)
Rohit Sharma-led side put up a valiant effort in the second innings but it was all too little too late as the visitors won the game convincingly. As the focus shifts to Pune, reports suggested that the Indian management has sought a rank turner ahead of the 2nd Test.
As for the Kiwis, they will miss the services of Kane Williamson, who has not recovered from his groin strain and won't play in Pune. India might drop the out-of-form KL Rahul and play Shubman Gill which means, Sarfaraz Khan will retain his spot in the playing XI.
Ahead of the 2nd Test, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said that the middle-order batters KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan are locked in a selection battle even though head coach Gautam Gambhir is keen to give the former, a long rope.
"Yeah, there's no point in sugarcoating it, there's a fight for a spot," ten Doeschate told the media when asked if Rahul and Sarfaraz were battling for a place in the team, here at the MCA Stadium ahead of India's training session.
"Sarfaraz was obviously brilliant in the last Test. I went to KL after the last Test (and) said how many balls do you play at (and) miss at? He didn't play at (and) miss at one ball and that's what tends to happen when you're not getting runs.
"There's certainly no concerns about KL, he's batting nicely, he's in a good mental space. But we are certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what's going to be best for the team," he said.
India vs New Zealand Head-to-head Record
India have faced the Kiwis 64 times in Test cricket, with India winning 22 of those to New Zealand's 14 victories. 28 have been either drawn or abandoned.
Matches - 64
India - 22
New Zealand - 14
Draw - 28
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Live streaming And Telecast
Where is India vs New Zealand second Test taking place?
India takes on New Zealand in the second of three Test matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
When is India vs New Zealand second Test taking place?
The second Test match between India and New Zealand will take place between October 24 and 28. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs New Zealand second Test?
The live telecast of the second Test match between India and New Zealand will be televised on the Sports18 network.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs New Zealand second Test?
The live stream of the second Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema app and website.
Squads:
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar
(with PTI inputs)