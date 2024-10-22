Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match

The Indian men’s cricket team will aim to bounce back post their defeat in the 1st Test in Bengaluru, when they lock horns against New Zealand in Pune on Thursday, October 24

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 5 Photo gallery_Jasprit Bumrah
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

The Indian men's cricket team suffered a disappointing eight-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand in the 1st Test in Bengaluru that included being bowled out for their lowest-ever score of 46 in the first innings.  (More Cricket News)

Rohit Sharma-led side put up a valiant effort in the second innings but it was all too little too late as the visitors won the game convincingly. As the focus shifts to Pune, reports suggested that the Indian management has sought a rank turner ahead of the 2nd Test.

As for the Kiwis, they will miss the services of Kane Williamson, who has not recovered from his groin strain and won't play in Pune. India might drop the out-of-form KL Rahul and play Shubman Gill which means, Sarfaraz Khan will retain his spot in the playing XI.

Ahead of the 2nd Test, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said that the middle-order batters KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan are locked in a selection battle even though head coach Gautam Gambhir is keen to give the former, a long rope.

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand's Kane Williamson runs between the wickets - | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Yeah, there's no point in sugarcoating it, there's a fight for a spot," ten Doeschate told the media when asked if Rahul and Sarfaraz were battling for a place in the team, here at the MCA Stadium ahead of India's training session.

"Sarfaraz was obviously brilliant in the last Test. I went to KL after the last Test (and) said how many balls do you play at (and) miss at? He didn't play at (and) miss at one ball and that's what tends to happen when you're not getting runs.

"There's certainly no concerns about KL, he's batting nicely, he's in a good mental space. But we are certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what's going to be best for the team," he said.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-head Record

India have faced the Kiwis 64 times in Test cricket, with India winning 22 of those to New Zealand's 14 victories. 28 have been either drawn or abandoned.

  • Matches - 64

  • India - 22

  • New Zealand - 14

  • Draw - 28

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Live streaming And Telecast

Where is India vs New Zealand second Test taking place?

India takes on New Zealand in the second of three Test matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

When is India vs New Zealand second Test taking place?

The second Test match between India and New Zealand will take place between October 24 and 28. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs New Zealand second Test?

The live telecast of the second Test match between India and New Zealand will be televised on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs New Zealand second Test?

The live stream of the second Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: AFG-A Go Eight Down Against HKG In Al Amerat
  2. IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul Or Sarfaraz Khan For Pune Test? India's Assistant Coach Opens Up On Selection Battle
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Prithvi Shaw Omitted From Mumbai Squad - Here's Why
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match
  5. Zimbabwe Vs Rwanda Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  3. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  4. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
  5. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors
  3. New Zealand Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZL Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors
  5. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging In Bengaluru, NDRF At Work; GRAP-II Enforced In Delhi
  2. Sonam Wangchuk Breaks Fast After MHA Agrees to Meet Ladakh Leaders On December 3
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 15 Workers Injured In Ordnance Factory Explosion In Jabalpur; 1 Person Missing
  4. Ayodhya’s Milkipur Unlikely To Vote Despite Top Billing In UP Bypoll Run-Up
  5. After Blast In Delhi, Multiple CRPF Schools Across India Get Bomb Threats
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  3. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. Peru: Ex-President Toledo Sentenced To More Than 20 Years In Prison In Corruption Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors